Who Is Charlie Heaton? English actor and musician Charles Ross Heaton is celebrated for his compelling portrayals of complex characters. His nuanced performances often bring depth to otherwise understated roles. He gained widespread recognition as Jonathan Byers in the Netflix supernatural drama Stranger Things. The role quickly propelled him to international fame, earning critical praise for his sensitive depiction of the outsider teen.

Full Name Charles Ross Heaton Gender Male Height 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm) Relationship Status Dating Natalia Dyer Net Worth $4 million Nationality English Ethnicity Caucasian Education Allerton High School, City And Islington College Siblings Levi Heaton, Kayleigh Heaton Kids Archie Heaton

Early Life and Education Born in Leeds, England, Charles Ross Heaton was raised by his mother on a council estate in Bridlington. His older sister, Levi Heaton, also pursued a career in acting. At sixteen, Heaton moved to London, where he honed his drumming skills in the noise rock band Comanechi before transitioning to acting without formal training. He attended Allerton High School and later City and Islington College.

Notable Relationships Charles Ross Heaton is currently in a relationship with actress Natalia Dyer, his co-star from Stranger Things, with whom he began dating around 2016. Their on-screen chemistry translated into a private, enduring off-screen romance. He shares a son, Archie Heaton, born in 2014, with his former bandmate and ex-girlfriend Akiko Matsuura. Heaton has spoken about the impact of becoming a young father.

Career Highlights Charles Ross Heaton achieved global stardom with his breakthrough role as Jonathan Byers in the critically acclaimed Netflix series Stranger Things. His performance earned him a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series in 2017. Prior to acting, Heaton was an accomplished musician, serving as the drummer for the London noise rock band Comanechi, which toured and released an album. He has since expanded his filmography with roles in movies such as Marrowbone and The New Mutants.