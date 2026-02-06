Who Is Nyck de Vries? Hendrik Johannes Nicasius de Vries is a Dutch professional racing driver, recognized for his versatile skills across multiple top-tier motorsport categories. He consistently demonstrates a composed and strategic approach on track. His breakout moment arrived when he clinched the 2020–21 FIA Formula E World Championship, making history as the series’ first official World Champion. This victory solidified his reputation as a formidable competitor in international racing.

Full Name Hendrik Johannes Nicasius de Vries Gender Male Height 5 feet 5 inches (167 cm) Net Worth $5 million Nationality Dutch Education McLaren Young Driver Programme

Early Life and Education Born and raised in Uitwellingerga, Netherlands, Nyck de Vries developed a deep passion for racing from a young age. He began competitive karting at nine years old, quickly showcasing exceptional talent. His early success in karting, including back-to-back world championships, led to his recruitment into the prestigious McLaren Young Driver Programme, where he honed his skills for nearly a decade.

Notable Relationships Nyck de Vries maintains a largely private personal life, with no publicly confirmed romantic relationships. His focus has remained primarily on his demanding professional racing career. He has no publicly known children, and details about his private affairs are not shared in the media.