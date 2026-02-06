Nyck de Vries: Bio And Career Highlights
Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Nyck de Vries
February 6, 1995
Uitwellingerga, Netherlands
31 Years Old
Aquarius
Who Is Nyck de Vries?
Hendrik Johannes Nicasius de Vries is a Dutch professional racing driver, recognized for his versatile skills across multiple top-tier motorsport categories. He consistently demonstrates a composed and strategic approach on track.
His breakout moment arrived when he clinched the 2020–21 FIA Formula E World Championship, making history as the series’ first official World Champion. This victory solidified his reputation as a formidable competitor in international racing.
|Full Name
|Hendrik Johannes Nicasius de Vries
|Gender
|Male
|Height
|5 feet 5 inches (167 cm)
|Net Worth
|$5 million
|Nationality
|Dutch
|Education
|McLaren Young Driver Programme
Early Life and Education
Born and raised in Uitwellingerga, Netherlands, Nyck de Vries developed a deep passion for racing from a young age. He began competitive karting at nine years old, quickly showcasing exceptional talent.
His early success in karting, including back-to-back world championships, led to his recruitment into the prestigious McLaren Young Driver Programme, where he honed his skills for nearly a decade.
Notable Relationships
Nyck de Vries maintains a largely private personal life, with no publicly confirmed romantic relationships. His focus has remained primarily on his demanding professional racing career.
He has no publicly known children, and details about his private affairs are not shared in the media.
Career Highlights
Nyck de Vries’ motorsport career is distinguished by several significant championship titles. He secured the 2019 FIA Formula 2 Championship, a pivotal feeder series for Formula One, demonstrating his readiness for higher echelons of racing.
He further ascended by winning the 2020–21 FIA Formula E World Championship with Mercedes, becoming the series’ first world champion. De Vries also holds two Eurocup Formula Renault 2.0 titles.
Beyond these championships, he has competed in Formula One, the FIA World Endurance Championship, and the European Le Mans Series, taking class wins and podiums in endurance racing.
