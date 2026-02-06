Who Is Leon Goretzka? Leon Christoph Goretzka is a powerful German professional footballer known for his dynamic midfield play and goal-scoring prowess for Bayern Munich. His commanding presence often dictates the tempo of major matches. He vaulted into the international spotlight as a key figure in Bayern’s historic 2020 treble-winning season, culminating in a UEFA Champions League victory. Goretzka consistently delivers crucial performances on the biggest stages.

Full Name Leon Christoph Goretzka Gender Male Height 6 feet 2 inches (189 cm) Relationship Status Dating Mathea Fischer Net Worth $108 million Nationality German Ethnicity White Education Alice-Salomon-Berufskolleg Father Konrad Goretzka Mother Katharina Goretzka

Early Life and Education Raised in Bochum, Germany, Leon Goretzka cultivated his passion for football under the guidance of his father, Konrad, an automotive engineer. His mother, Katharina, worked as a business manager. He pursued his education at the Alice-Salomon-Berufskolleg in Bochum, notably completing high school while already establishing himself as a professional player with Schalke 04.

Notable Relationships Currently dating Mathea Fischer, Leon Goretzka maintains a private personal life, with their relationship often referenced in connection to his entrepreneurial ventures. Fischer reportedly manages Goretzka’s real estate firm, LivinCG Immobilien GmbH, a business he launched in 2020. There are no public records of Goretzka having children.

Career Highlights As a central midfielder, Leon Goretzka has been instrumental in Bayern Munich’s dominance, securing six Bundesliga titles since joining in 2018. He consistently contributes critical goals and assists across domestic and European campaigns. His pivotal role in Bayern’s 2020 UEFA Champions League triumph solidified his status as a world-class player. Off the field, Goretzka co-founded the “We Kick Corona” initiative with Joshua Kimmich in 2020 to aid charities during the pandemic. Goretzka’s trophy cabinet also includes two DFB-Pokal victories, three DFL-Supercup titles, the UEFA Super Cup, and the FIFA Club World Cup, showcasing a career marked by consistent success.