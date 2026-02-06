Who Is Adam Henrique? Adam Shane Henrique is a Canadian ice hockey player known for his strong two-way game and clutch scoring in the National Hockey League. His consistent performance has established him as a valuable center. He first captivated fans with his memorable overtime goals during the New Jersey Devils’ 2012 Stanley Cup Playoffs run, making history with multiple series-clinching scores.

Full Name Adam Shane Henrique Gender Male Height 6 feet 0 inches (183 cm) Relationship Status Married to Lauren Thomas Net Worth $60.9 million Nationality Canadian Ethnicity Portuguese Canadian, Polish Canadian Education Windsor Spitfires (OHL) Father Joe Henrique Mother Teresa Henrique Siblings Cole Henrique, Mike Henrique

Early Life and Education Born to Joe and Teresa Henrique in Brantford, Ontario, Adam Shane Henrique grew up with a background rooted in his father’s tobacco and ginseng farm in nearby Burford. His family has Portuguese and Polish heritage. Henrique developed his hockey skills playing minor ice hockey for the Burford Coyotes before advancing to the Brantford 99ers. He later joined the Windsor Spitfires of the Ontario Hockey League, where he had a standout junior career.

Notable Relationships Adam Henrique is married to Lauren Thomas, the daughter of former NHL player Steve Thomas, tying the knot in 2021 after meeting in 2016. Their relationship blossomed from an Instagram connection. The couple wed in Toronto, Ontario, sharing their summer 2021 ceremony with family and friends. He has no publicly known children.