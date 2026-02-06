Who Is Adley Rutschman? Adley Stan Rutschman is an American professional baseball catcher, celebrated for his exceptional switch-hitting and defensive prowess. His presence behind the plate and leadership on the field have quickly made him a cornerstone for his team. He captured national attention by leading the Oregon State Beavers to victory in the 2018 College World Series, where he earned the Most Outstanding Player award. This collegiate dominance foreshadowed his rapid ascent in professional baseball.

Full Name Adley Stan Rutschman Gender Male Height 6 feet 2 inches (188 cm) Nationality American Ethnicity English, German, Irish, and Ashkenazi Jewish Education Sherwood High School, Oregon State University Father Randy Rutschman Mother Carol Rutschman Siblings Josie Rutschman

Early Life and Education Born in Portland, Oregon, Adley Rutschman grew up with a deep connection to sports. His parents, Randy and Carol, nurtured his athletic talents as he excelled in both baseball and football at Sherwood High School. He continued his education and athletic career at Oregon State University, where he also briefly played as a placekicker for the football team while majoring in finance.

Notable Relationships No explicit public relationships are widely reported for Adley Rutschman, indicating a preference for privacy regarding his personal life. He remains focused on his flourishing baseball career. He has no publicly confirmed children or current partners mentioned in available records.