Happy birthday to The Weeknd , Elizabeth Olsen , and Mahershala Ali ! February 16 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 Canadian Singer-Songwriter and Producer the Weeknd, 36 An influential Canadian singer-songwriter, The Weeknd is celebrated for his unique vocal range and genre-blending sound. Abel Makkonen Tesfaye first garnered attention through anonymous online music releases. He is best known for hit albums like After Hours and headlining the Super Bowl LV halftime show.



Little-known fact: Before adopting his stage name, Abel Tesfaye initially released music under the aliases The Noise and Kin Kane.

#2 American Actress Elizabeth Olsen, 37 Known for embodying complex characters with compelling emotional depth, American actress Elizabeth Olsen rose to international fame through her portrayal of Wanda Maximoff in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Her powerful performances in films such as Martha Marcy May Marlene and the series WandaVision have earned her widespread critical acclaim. Olsen is also a co-author of children's books.



Little-known fact: She nearly quit acting in 2004 due to media attention surrounding her sister Mary-Kate's eating disorder.

#3 American Actor Mahershala Ali, 52 An American actor with a commanding presence, Mahershala Ali brings authenticity to every role. His two Academy Awards for Best Supporting Actor highlight his profound impact in films like Moonlight and Green Book. Beyond the screen, he is known for his commitment to his family.



Little-known fact: Before his acting career, Mahershala Ali played Division I basketball at Saint Mary's College on scholarship.

#4 American Rapper and Actor Ice-T, 68 From pioneering gangsta rap to commanding the screen, American rapper and actor Ice-T has carved an indelible path in entertainment. He gained notoriety with albums like O.G. Original Gangster and achieved widespread fame as Detective Odafin Tutuola on the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit series. He also fronts the metal band Body Count.



Little-known fact: He served four years in the US Army after high school before pursuing music.

#5 American Singer and Songwriter Ava Max, 32 Renowned for her vibrant stage presence, American singer-songwriter Ava Max shot to international fame with her hit single “Sweet but Psycho.” She has released multiple chart-topping tracks and albums, defining her unique dance-pop sound. Max continues to captivate audiences with empowering anthems.



Little-known fact: Before fully adopting the name Ava, she released music under the moniker Amanda Kay and performed in numerous Radio Disney singing competitions.

#6 American Actor, Director, and Producer Levar Burton, 69 An American actor and television host, LeVar Burton became a household name for his impactful portrayal of Kunta Kinte in the 1977 miniseries Roots. He is also beloved for hosting the educational series Reading Rainbow for over two decades.

Beyond his acting, Burton has directed numerous television episodes and received a Grammy Award for Best Spoken Word Album.



Little-known fact: LeVar Burton was invited to host the multicultural television series Rebop, designed for young people aged 9 to 15, early in his career.

#7 American Rapper Denzel Curry, 31 An American rapper and songwriter known for his aggressive style, Denzel Curry burst onto the scene with his impactful debut album Nostalgic 64. He gained widespread recognition for his viral single "Ultimate" and critically acclaimed work like the album Ta13oo.



Little-known fact: Before he began rapping, Denzel Curry experimented with writing poetry in elementary school.

#8 American Rapper Lupe Fiasco, 44 Known for his cerebral lyricism, American rapper and educator Lupe Fiasco emerged from Chicago with a unique voice in hip-hop. He rose to prominence after his critically acclaimed debut album, Lupe Fiasco's Food & Liquor, and later earned a Grammy Award for his track “Daydreamin’”.



Little-known fact: He formed a rock band called Japanese Cartoon, where he performed under his real name, Wasalu Muhammad Jaco.

#9 South Korean Actor and Singer Kim Soo-Hyun, 38 Renowned for his captivating performances, South Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun quickly became a global sensation. His roles in hit dramas like Moon Embracing the Sun and My Love from the Star cemented his status as a leading Hallyu star.



Little-known fact: Kim Soo-hyun was originally considered for a role in the popular K-drama Boys Over Flowers.

#10 American Politician and Filmmaker Jon Ossoff, 39 An American politician and documentary film executive, Jon Ossoff serves as the senior United States Senator from Georgia, having been elected in a pivotal 2021 runoff. His career is marked by a commitment to public service and investigative journalism. Ossoff became the youngest Democrat elected to the Senate in four decades.



Little-known fact: At 16, Jon Ossoff impressed civil rights icon John Lewis enough to secure an internship in the congressman's legislative office.

