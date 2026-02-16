Who Is Denzel Curry? Denzel Rae Don Curry is an American rapper from Miami Gardens, Florida, known for his aggressive style and thought-provoking lyrics. His music often explores themes of mental health and societal issues. Curry’s breakout moment arrived with the viral single “Ultimate,” which garnered millions of streams and music video views. This track solidified his place as a prominent voice in contemporary hip-hop.

Full Name Denzel Rae Don Curry Gender Male Height 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $500,000 Nationality American Ethnicity Bahamian American Education Design and Architecture High School, Miami Carol City Senior High School Siblings Treon Johnson

Early Life and Education Born in Carol City, Miami Gardens, Florida, Denzel Rae Don Curry began his artistic journey with early poetic ambitions in elementary school. He later gravitated towards rapping in the sixth grade. Curry attended Miami’s Design and Architecture High School for two years before enrolling at Miami Carol City Senior High School, where he continued to cultivate his musical talent.

Notable Relationships Denzel Rae Don Curry maintains a private stance regarding his romantic relationships. To date, there has been no public confirmation of his marital status or any long-term partners. Curry has no children, and his focus remains primarily on his music career, with details of his personal life rarely shared publicly.

Career Highlights Denzel Rae Don Curry has consistently delivered impactful projects, starting with his debut studio album, Nostalgic 64, released in 2013. His music often blends elements of rock and rap, notably showcased through his powerful cover of Rage Against the Machine’s “Bulls on Parade.” His breakthrough arrived with the viral single “Ultimate,” which amassed over 200 million streams on Spotify and 65 million views on YouTube. Curry’s critically acclaimed album Ta13oo debuted at number 28 on the Billboard 200 chart. In 2016, Curry was recognized as part of XXL magazine’s prestigious Freshman Class, an honor that further cemented his growing influence in the hip-hop scene.