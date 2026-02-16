Who Is The Weeknd? Canadian singer-songwriter Abel Makkonen Tesfaye is globally recognized for his influential alternative R&B sound and unique tenor vocal range. He crafts music that explores dark themes and a distinctive artistic vision. His anonymous 2011 mixtapes, especially House of Balloons, garnered significant critical attention online. These early works quickly established his reclusive yet compelling persona.

Full Name Abel Makkonen Tesfaye Gender Male Height 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm) Relationship Status Dating Simi Khadra Net Worth $600 million Nationality Canadian Ethnicity Ethiopian Education West Hill Collegiate Institute, Birchmount Park Collegiate Institute Father Makkonen Tesfaye Mother Samrawit Hailu

Early Life and Education Raised in Scarborough, Ontario, Abel Tesfaye grew up with his mother and grandmother after his parents separated. He learned Amharic at home and immersed himself in diverse musical genres. Tesfaye attended West Hill Collegiate Institute and Birchmount Park Collegiate Institute before dropping out at age seventeen. This pivotal decision allowed him to pursue music independently.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Abel Tesfaye’s public life, including an on-again, off-again relationship with supermodel Bella Hadid and a brief, widely reported romance with Selena Gomez. More recently, The Weeknd has been linked to DJ and model Simi Khadra, with whom he has been quietly dating since 2022. He currently has no children.

Career Highlights The Weeknd’s albums After Hours and Starboy achieved massive global success, spawning chart-topping singles like “Blinding Lights,” which became the number one Billboard Hot 100 hit of all time. He made history headlining the Super Bowl LV halftime show, reportedly spending millions of his own money on the performance. The artist also embarked on his record-breaking After Hours Til Dawn Stadium Tour. To date, he has collected four Grammy Awards, 22 Billboard Music Awards, and 22 Juno Awards, cementing Tesfaye as an influential figure in modern pop and R&B.