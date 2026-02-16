Who Is Elizabeth Olsen? Elizabeth Chase Olsen is an American actress known for grounded, emotionally rich performances. She often embodies complex characters with compelling depth. Her breakout role in the 2011 film Martha Marcy May Marlene earned widespread critical acclaim and multiple nominations, establishing her as a serious dramatic talent.

Full Name Elizabeth Chase Olsen Gender Female Height 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm) Relationship Status Married to Robbie Arnett Net Worth $12 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Campbell Hall School, New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts, Atlantic Theater Company, Moscow Art Theatre School Father David Olsen Mother Jarnette Olsen Siblings Mary-Kate Olsen, Ashley Olsen, Trent Olsen, Courtney Olsen, Jake Olsen

Early Life and Education Born in Sherman Oaks, California, Elizabeth Chase Olsen is the younger sister of renowned twin actresses Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. Her father, David, worked in real estate, and her mother, Jarnette, was a former dancer. She attended Campbell Hall School and later New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts, where she studied drama. Olsen also spent a semester at the Moscow Art Theatre School in Russia, deepening her craft.

Notable Relationships Currently, Elizabeth Olsen is married to musician Robbie Arnett. The couple reportedly met in February 2017 while on vacation in Mexico, and their engagement was announced in July 2019. Olsen confirmed their elopement occurred before the COVID-19 pandemic, with a private wedding celebration held later. She has no children.

Career Highlights Elizabeth Olsen achieved global recognition for her role as Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, appearing in films like Avengers: Age of Ultron and Captain America: Civil War. Her starring role in the Disney+ miniseries WandaVision garnered immense critical praise and an Emmy Award nomination. Beyond superhero franchises, Olsen first made her mark in independent cinema with her acclaimed performance in the 2011 thriller Martha Marcy May Marlene, earning numerous awards and nominations. She continued to impress in films such as Wind River and the HBO miniseries Love & Death.