Who Is Jon Ossoff? Thomas Jonathan Ossoff is an American politician and investigative journalist known for his sharp legislative focus. He brings a fresh perspective to Capitol Hill, representing Georgia with a commitment to bipartisan solutions. Ossoff’s national breakthrough came in 2021, when he won the special election for the US Senate seat in Georgia. This victory made him the youngest sitting US Senator and flipped control of the chamber to the Democratic Party.

Full Name Thomas Jonathan Ossoff Gender Male Relationship Status Married Nationality American Ethnicity White Education The Paideia School, Georgetown University, London School of Economics Father Richard Ossoff Mother Heather Fenton Kids Eva, Lila

Early Life and Education Born and raised in Atlanta, Georgia, Jon Ossoff was shaped by a household with a deep sense of community engagement. His mother, Heather Fenton, an Australian immigrant, co-founded NewPower PAC, while his father, Richard Ossoff, is a successful attorney. Ossoff attended The Paideia School in Atlanta before earning his Bachelor of Science from Georgetown University’s Walsh School of Foreign Service and a Master of Science from the London School of Economics.

Notable Relationships Jon Ossoff is married to Alisha Kramer, an obstetrics and gynecology resident at Emory University, whom he wed in 2017 after twelve years of dating. The couple shares two daughters, Eva and Lila, born in December 2021 and June 2025, respectively.

Career Highlights Thomas Jonathan Ossoff secured a landmark political victory in 2021, becoming the youngest member elected to the US Senate since 1980. His win in Georgia, alongside Raphael Warnock, shifted the balance of power in the Senate. Before his Senate tenure, Ossoff served as CEO of Insight TWI, an investigative television production company that produced award-winning documentaries exposing corruption and war crimes. As a senator, Ossoff has championed bipartisan legislation addressing issues such as veterans’ mental health care, child online protection, and infrastructure upgrades.