Who Is Ice-T? Ice-T is an American rapper and actor, celebrated for his raw lyrical style and unflinching portrayal of street life. His influential music helped define the West Coast gangsta rap sound. He gained significant public attention with his 1987 debut album, “Rhyme Pays”, which was notably the first hip-hop album to carry a parental advisory sticker. This early success was quickly followed by a prominent role in the New Jack City film.

Full Name Ice-T Gender Male Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $65 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education Crenshaw High School Father Solomon Marrow Mother Alice Marrow Kids LeTesha Marrow, Ice Tracy Marrow Jr., Chanel Nicole Marrow

Early Life and Education Tracy Lauren Marrow was born in Newark, New Jersey, losing both parents to heart attacks by age thirteen. He moved to Los Angeles, living with an aunt who became a crucial figure during his formative years in South Central. He attended Crenshaw High School, navigating challenging environments while developing a keen interest in storytelling and lyricism. This early immersion in street culture significantly influenced his later music, reflecting authentic narratives.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Ice-T’s life, notably with Darlene Ortiz before his marriage to Nicole “Coco” Austin. They wed in 2002, embarking on a highly public relationship often showcased in reality television. Ice-T is a father to three children: LeTesha Marrow, Ice Tracy Marrow Jr., and Chanel Nicole Marrow. He shares his youngest daughter, Chanel, with Coco Austin, and actively co-parents his older children.

Career Highlights Ice-T pioneered gangsta rap, crafting influential albums like “Rhyme Pays” and “O.G. Original Gangster”. These releases sold hundreds of thousands, cementing his status as a West Coast Hip-Hop innovator. Beyond music, Ice-T gained widespread recognition for his acting, particularly as Detective Odafin Tutuola on the long-running Law & Order: Special Victims Unit series. This role has made him one of American television’s longest-serving male series actors.