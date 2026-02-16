Who Is Kim Soo-hyun? Kim Soo-hyun, a South Korean actor, is widely recognized for his versatile performances and captivating on-screen presence. He effortlessly navigates complex characters, bringing depth and emotional resonance to each role. His breakout came with the historical drama Moon Embracing the Sun, which garnered immense domestic and international viewership. The series solidified his status as a leading man, earning him critical acclaim and a devoted global fanbase.

Full Name Kim Soo-hyun Gender Male Height 5 feet 11 inches (180 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $117 million Nationality South Korean Ethnicity Asian Education Chung-Ang University Father Kim Chung-hoon Siblings Kim Ju-na

Early Life and Education Born in Seoul, South Korea, Kim Soo-hyun was raised primarily by his mother after his parents’ divorce. She encouraged him to take acting classes to overcome a shy and introverted personality, sparking his early interest in performance. He completed his elementary, middle, and high school education in Seoul’s Gangnam District before enrolling at Chung-Ang University. There, he majored in Film and Theater, honing his craft through various stage productions.

Notable Relationships Media attention recently focused on actor Kim Soo-hyun’s alleged past relationship with Kim Sae-ron, though his agency denied claims of it occurring during her minor years. Earlier, he was rumored to have dated several co-stars. Kim Soo-hyun is not publicly married and has no children. His agency has maintained that he is currently not officially dating anyone, despite ongoing speculation.

Career Highlights Kim Soo-hyun achieved widespread recognition with the 2011 musical drama Dream High, demonstrating his acting and musical talents. He then solidified his stardom in the 2012 historical series Moon Embracing the Sun, which earned high ratings and significant awards. His international fame soared with the romantic fantasy series My Love from the Star, establishing him as a top Hallyu star across Asia. He has since continued to lead acclaimed dramas, including It’s Okay to Not Be Okay and Queen of Tears. Kim has collected numerous accolades, including multiple Baeksang Arts Awards and a Gallup Korea’s Television Actor of the Year honor, cementing his influence in Korean entertainment.