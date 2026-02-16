Who Is Ava Max? Ava Max is an American singer and songwriter known for her dynamic dance-pop sound and distinctive “Max Cut” hairstyle. She delivers high-energy anthems with empowering lyrics that resonate with a global audience. Her breakout moment arrived in 2018 with the release of her single “Sweet but Psycho.” The song swiftly topped charts in over 20 countries, solidifying her presence in mainstream pop.

Full Name Ava Max Gender Female Height 5 feet 1 inch (155 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $5 million Nationality American Ethnicity Albanian American Education Lexington High School Father Pavllo Koçi Mother Andrea Koçi Siblings Denis Koçi

Early Life and Education Born Amanda Ava Koçi in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Ava Max grew up in a household rich with music; her father, Pavllo Koçi, was a pianist, and her mother, Andrea Koçi, a classically trained opera singer. Her parents, Albanian immigrants, instilled a strong work ethic after fleeing communism. The family later relocated to Virginia, then South Carolina, where Max attended Lexington High School for a year after being homeschooled. She later moved to Los Angeles to pursue her musical aspirations.

Notable Relationships Ava Max maintains a private stance on her romantic life, and as of now, has not publicly confirmed any serious relationships. She has, however, emphasized the importance of self-love and personal growth in interviews. Max has no children, and her primary focus appears to remain on her thriving music career and artistic development.

Career Highlights Ava Max’s career launched into global recognition with her breakthrough single “Sweet but Psycho” in 2018. This infectious pop anthem quickly topped charts in 22 countries and reached the top ten on the US Billboard Hot 100. She continued her ascent with the release of her debut album, Heaven & Hell, in 2020, which featured hit singles like “Kings & Queens.” The album achieved commercial success, charting highly in the UK and US. To date, Max has earned several awards, including MTV Europe Music Awards and iHeartRadio Titanium Awards, cementing her as a significant force in contemporary pop.