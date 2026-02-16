Who Is LeVar Burton? Levardis Robert Martyn Burton, Jr. is an American actor and director, widely recognized for his profound influence as a television host and advocate for literacy. His career spans iconic roles and a dedication to education through media. Burton first captured national attention playing Kunta Kinte in the groundbreaking 1977 miniseries Roots, a performance that earned him an Emmy Award nomination. This powerful role cemented his place in American television history.

Full Name Levardis Robert Martyn Burton, Jr. Gender Male Height 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) Relationship Status Married Stephanie Cozart Burton Net Worth $6 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education University of Southern California, St. Pius X Minor Seminary Father Levardis Robert Martyn Burton, Sr. Mother Erma Gene Burton Kids Eian Burton Smith, Mica Burton

Early Life and Education Family ties deeply influenced LeVar Burton’s early life. He was born in Landstuhl, West Germany, to American parents, with his father a US Army Signal Corps photographer and his mother an educator. His mother raised him and his two sisters in Sacramento, California, where reading was a priority. Burton attended Christian Brothers High School and briefly entered St. Pius X Minor Seminary, contemplating the priesthood, before pursuing drama at the University of Southern California.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked LeVar Burton’s personal life, culminating in his enduring marriage to Stephanie Cozart Burton. They wed on October 3, 1992, after meeting on the set of “Roots: The Gift.” Burton shares two children with Stephanie Cozart Burton: a son, Eian Burton Smith, and a daughter, Mica Burton. The couple remains a prominent fixture, often seen together at public events.

Career Highlights LeVar Burton’s breakthrough piece was his Emmy-nominated portrayal of Kunta Kinte in the seminal 1977 miniseries Roots. This role launched his career and garnered significant critical acclaim. He expanded his influence by hosting the PBS children’s educational series Reading Rainbow for 23 years, for which he received 12 Daytime Emmy Awards and a Peabody Award as executive producer. Additionally, Burton created and hosted the podcast LeVar Burton Reads, extending his storytelling to adult audiences.