Happy birthday to Harry Styles , Jihyo , and Doyoung ! February 1 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 English Singer and Actor Harry Styles, 32 British singer and actor Harry Styles emerged as a global sensation, first as a member of One Direction. His solo career has seen him top charts with albums like Harry's House and star in films such as Dunkirk. Styles is recognized for his genre-blending music and distinctive, gender-fluid fashion sense.



Little-known fact: Prior to his music career, Harry Styles worked part-time at W. Mandeville Bakery in Holmes Chapel.

#2 South Korean Singer Jihyo, 29 A captivating performer and leader, Jihyo, the South Korean singer and songwriter, emerged from a decade of training to lead global K-pop sensation TWICE. She is widely recognized for her powerful vocals and dynamic stage presence, inspiring fans worldwide. Jihyo further showcased her artistic range with a successful solo debut, releasing her mini album Zone.



Little-known fact: Jihyo has a pineapple allergy, which causes her throat to itch when consumed.

#3 South Korean Singer Doyoung, 30 A main vocalist known for his clear, emotive sound, South Korean singer Doyoung consistently delivers powerful performances across various musical projects. He first gained recognition as a member of NCT, appearing in several subunits before making his solo debut. His acting ventures and hosting roles further highlight his diverse talents.



Beyond his work in music, Doyoung has explored acting with roles in television dramas and musicals. He is also recognized for his composed and supportive demeanor within his group.



Little-known fact: Doyoung once told his high school friends he was going to study in the Netherlands while secretly training with SM Entertainment.

#4 American Actress and Dancer Heather Morris, 39 Renowned for her dynamic stage presence, American actress and dancer Heather Morris captivated audiences with her portrayal of Brittany S. Pierce in the musical comedy series Glee. Morris initially gained attention as a backup dancer for global superstar Beyoncé. She is now also an eco-activist.



Little-known fact: Before landing her iconic role on Glee, Heather Morris competed in season two of the reality dance competition So You Think You Can Dance.

#5 American Football Player Talanoa Hufanga, 26 American professional football safety Talanoa Hufanga is known for his dynamic playmaking and a strong work ethic. He achieved First-team All-Pro honors in 2022 as a standout defensive player.



Little-known fact: He grew up on a family farm in Oregon, where he enjoyed taking care of animals like goats, cows, and chickens.

#6 American Basketball Player Drew Eubanks, 29 An American professional basketball player, Drew Eubanks is recognized for his commanding presence on the court as a center and power forward. His journey to the NBA included a standout collegiate career at Oregon State University, where he led the team in blocks. Eubanks has since become a valuable rotational player, known for his physicality and energy with various teams.



Little-known fact: During his high school years, Drew Eubanks also lettered three years in baseball and was named Pitcher of the Year in 2014.

#7 Italian Footballer Giuseppe Rossi, 39 Dynamic and goal-oriented, Italian American professional footballer Giuseppe Rossi emerged from New Jersey to shine on European pitches. He is best known for his prolific scoring with Villarreal, notably his 2010–11 season, and for winning the 2008 Olympic Golden Boot.



Little-known fact: After his father passed away, Giuseppe Rossi temporarily changed his jersey number to 49 to honor his father's birth year.

#8 German Tennis Player Anna-Lena Friedsam, 32 Known for her resilient approach on the court, German professional tennis player Anna-Lena Friedsam burst onto the international scene. She is celebrated for her notable singles run at the 2016 Australian Open and her four doubles titles on the WTA Tour.



Little-known fact: Off the court, Anna-Lena Friedsam enjoys creative pursuits like painting and cooking, often sharing these with her fans.

#9 American Baseball Player Brett Anderson, 38 With a distinctive voice and charismatic stage presence, English singer-songwriter Brett Lewis Anderson first rose to fame as the frontman and primary lyricist of the influential rock band Suede. His work helped define the sound of Britpop in the 1990s. Beyond Suede's chart-topping albums and Mercury Music Prize win, Anderson has released successful solo records and authored acclaimed memoirs.



Little-known fact: Before his music career, Brett Anderson earned A-levels in Maths, Physics, and Chemistry.

#10 Polish Footballer Sebastian Boenisch, 39 Polish German professional footballer Sebastian Boenisch gained recognition during his time with Werder Bremen and Bayer Leverkusen. He is known for winning the 2009 UEFA European Under-21 Championship with Germany and representing Poland at UEFA Euro 2012.



Little-known fact: Boenisch's original surname was Pniowski, which was changed to Boenisch in Germany due to perceived employment difficulties for his father.