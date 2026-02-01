Who Is Talanoa Hufanga? Talanoa Hufanga is an American professional football safety, recognized for his versatility and keen ball-hawking instincts in the NFL. His impactful presence on the field often shifts the momentum of games, making him a formidable opponent for any offense. He earned Pro Bowl and First-team All-Pro honors in 2022, cementing his status as a defensive force for the San Francisco 49ers and quickly becoming a fan favorite for his aggressive yet intelligent play.

Full Name Talanoa Hufanga Gender Male Height 6 feet 0 inches (183 cm) Relationship Status Married to Kaimana Net Worth $2 million Nationality American Ethnicity Tongan American Education University of Southern California Father Tevita Hufanga Mother Tanya Hufanga Siblings TJ Hufanga Kids Two children

Early Life and Education Hufanga grew up on a family farm in Corvallis, Oregon, where he learned a strong work ethic caring for animals alongside his brother, TJ. His father, Tevita, came from Tonga, instilling a rich cultural heritage. He attended Crescent Valley High School, where he excelled in multiple sports and was named Polynesian High School National Player of the Year. He later majored in communications at the University of Southern California.

Notable Relationships Currently linked to Kaimana, Talanoa Hufanga married his wife on March 9. The couple has been together for several years, building a strong foundation. The couple shares two children and remains very active within their community, often volunteering their time to help others.

Career Highlights As a safety in the NFL, Talanoa Hufanga quickly became a standout, earning First-team All-Pro honors and a Pro Bowl selection in 2022. He recorded significant defensive statistics, including four interceptions and a defensive touchdown that season. His college career at USC was equally distinguished, highlighted by receiving the 2020 Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award and being named Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year, showcasing his early dominance. Hufanga’s ability to recover a blocked punt for a touchdown in a 2022 playoff game further underscored his impact, cementing his reputation as a dynamic and clutch player.