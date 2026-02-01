Who Is Anna-Lena Friedsam? Anna-Lena Friedsam is a German professional tennis player known for her powerful game and resilient spirit on the WTA Tour. Her consistent presence in international competitions highlights a determined career. Her breakout moment arrived at the 2016 Australian Open, where she reached the fourth round in singles, capturing widespread attention for her fighting performances against top-ranked opponents. Friedsam is also recognized for her enjoyment of cooking and exploring diverse cuisines.

Full Name Anna-Lena Friedsam Gender Female Height 5 feet 9 inches (174 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $2.7 million Nationality German Father Ludwig Friedsam Mother Barbara Friedsam Siblings Sebastian Friedsam, Manuela Friedsam

Early Life and Education Born in Neuwied, Germany, Anna-Lena Friedsam discovered her deep passion for sports at a young age, starting tennis when she was six years old. Her parents, Ludwig and Barbara, encouraged this early interest. She developed her skills steadily, becoming a competitive player by age eleven and achieving early success in junior national championships before turning professional in 2011.

Notable Relationships Anna-Lena Friedsam maintains a private personal life, with no public information available regarding current or past romantic relationships. She primarily focuses on her professional tennis career. Public records do not indicate any children or co-parenting situations for Friedsam. She has consistently kept details of her private life away from the public eye.

Career Highlights Anna-Lena Friedsam’s tennis career is highlighted by her strong showings at major tournaments and notable doubles victories. She reached the fourth round of the Australian Open in 2016, showcasing her singles prowess on a Grand Slam stage. Beyond singles, Friedsam has secured four doubles titles on the WTA Tour, demonstrating her versatility and success in team formats. Her career prize money totals over $2.7 million to date. She also earned an impressive thirteen singles titles on the ITF Circuit, alongside three ITF doubles titles, solidifying her standing as a consistent competitor across various levels of professional tennis.