Who Is Drew Eubanks? Drew Eubanks is an American professional basketball player, recognized for his robust defensive presence and efficient scoring in the paint. He consistently displays physicality and hustle on both ends of the court. He first gained significant notice for his consistent performance at Oregon State University, averaging 13.2 points and 6.8 rebounds in his junior year. This collegiate success paved his way into the NBA.

Full Name Drew Eubanks Gender Male Height 6 feet 10 inches (208 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $10.8 million Nationality American Ethnicity American with Italian Heritage Education Oregon State University Father David Eubanks Mother Laura Eubanks Siblings Kelli Eubanks

Early Life and Education Born in Starkville, Mississippi, Drew Eubanks’ family moved to Troutdale, Oregon, after his early childhood, providing him with new opportunities. His father, David, is a mechanic, and his mother, Laura, is a nurse. He attended Reynolds High School in Troutdale, Oregon, where he was a highly-rated four-star recruit in basketball. Eubanks later committed to Oregon State University, excelling for the Beavers as a forward.

Notable Relationships Drew Eubanks is married to Hailey Eubanks, formerly Hailey White, with whom he tied the knot on August 20, 2022. The couple’s relationship dates back to 2016. Hailey has been a steadfast supporter throughout Eubanks’ basketball journey, often acknowledged by him for her unwavering encouragement. No children have been publicly announced.

Career Highlights Drew Eubanks has established himself in the NBA with a career defined by strong defensive play and efficient scoring. He recorded a career-high 27 points in a single game during the 2021-2022 season, showcasing his scoring potential. Undrafted in the 2018 NBA Draft, Eubanks signed with the San Antonio Spurs, steadily increasing his role and impact across multiple teams. He remains a reliable contributor off the bench, valued for his energy and defensive tenacity.