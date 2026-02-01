Drew Eubanks: Bio And Career Highlights
Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Drew Eubanks
February 1, 1997
Starkville, Mississippi, US
29 Years Old
Aquarius
Who Is Drew Eubanks?
Drew Eubanks is an American professional basketball player, recognized for his robust defensive presence and efficient scoring in the paint. He consistently displays physicality and hustle on both ends of the court.
He first gained significant notice for his consistent performance at Oregon State University, averaging 13.2 points and 6.8 rebounds in his junior year. This collegiate success paved his way into the NBA.
|Full Name
|Drew Eubanks
|Gender
|Male
|Height
|6 feet 10 inches (208 cm)
|Relationship Status
|Married
|Net Worth
|$10.8 million
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|American with Italian Heritage
|Education
|Oregon State University
|Father
|David Eubanks
|Mother
|Laura Eubanks
|Siblings
|Kelli Eubanks
Early Life and Education
Born in Starkville, Mississippi, Drew Eubanks’ family moved to Troutdale, Oregon, after his early childhood, providing him with new opportunities. His father, David, is a mechanic, and his mother, Laura, is a nurse.
He attended Reynolds High School in Troutdale, Oregon, where he was a highly-rated four-star recruit in basketball. Eubanks later committed to Oregon State University, excelling for the Beavers as a forward.
Notable Relationships
Drew Eubanks is married to Hailey Eubanks, formerly Hailey White, with whom he tied the knot on August 20, 2022. The couple’s relationship dates back to 2016.
Hailey has been a steadfast supporter throughout Eubanks’ basketball journey, often acknowledged by him for her unwavering encouragement. No children have been publicly announced.
Career Highlights
Drew Eubanks has established himself in the NBA with a career defined by strong defensive play and efficient scoring. He recorded a career-high 27 points in a single game during the 2021-2022 season, showcasing his scoring potential.
Undrafted in the 2018 NBA Draft, Eubanks signed with the San Antonio Spurs, steadily increasing his role and impact across multiple teams. He remains a reliable contributor off the bench, valued for his energy and defensive tenacity.
Signature Quote
“I’ve been saying I want to give back; you should always give back to the place that helped you become the person that you are.”
See Also
Recent Celebrity Birthdays
- Celebrity Birthdays Today, January 31, 2026
- Celebrity Birthdays Today, January 30, 2026
- Celebrity Birthdays Today, January 29, 2026
For more daily birthday lists, explore our Celebrity Birthdays Hub.
0
0