Who Is Jihyo? Park Ji-hyo is a South Korean singer and songwriter, celebrated for her powerful vocals and inspiring leadership within the K-pop industry. As the unwavering leader of the globally successful girl group TWICE, she consistently showcases both artistic talent and a strong presence. Her breakout moment arrived in 2015 with her debut as the leader and main vocalist of TWICE, formed through the reality show Sixteen. This pivotal role propelled her into the public eye, where her decade-long training and dedication shone through.

Full Name Park Ji-hyo Gender Female Height 5 feet 4 inches (162 cm) Net Worth $1.5 million Nationality South Korean Education Cheongdam High School Siblings Park Ji-young, Seo-yeon

Early Life and Education Born Park Ji-soo in Guri, Gyeonggi, South Korea, Jihyo’s family nurtured her early artistic leanings, with her path set towards a career in entertainment. She began training with JYP Entertainment at a young age, embarking on over ten years of rigorous development. Jihyo later attended Cheongdam High School, balancing her academic pursuits with an intensive trainee schedule. This foundational period honed her skills, laying the groundwork for her future as a K-pop idol.

Notable Relationships Park Ji-hyo was publicly confirmed to be in a relationship with singer Kang Daniel from August 2019, a highly discussed pairing in the K-pop community. The couple’s romance, however, concluded in November 2020 due to their demanding schedules. She has no children and has not publicly confirmed any subsequent romantic partners, keeping her current relationship status private.

Career Highlights Jihyo, as the formidable main vocalist and leader of TWICE, has anchored the group through a consistent stream of chart-topping hits and global tours. Their albums, including Signal and Fancy You, have sold millions worldwide, solidifying their status as a leading K-pop act. Expanding her artistic scope, Jihyo launched her solo career in 2023 with the mini album Zone, which included the acclaimed title track “Killin’ Me Good.” This successful venture further demonstrated her versatility and individual artistry, earning critical praise.