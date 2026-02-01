Who Is Sebastian Boenisch? Sebastian Boenisch is a Polish German former professional footballer, known for his defensive versatility. He often captivated fans with his strong performances as a left back in German club football. His breakout moment arrived with Werder Bremen, where he secured the 2009 DFB-Pokal title. This achievement solidified his reputation as a key player in top-tier European leagues.

Full Name Sebastian Boenisch Gender Male Height 6 feet 3 inches (191 cm) Relationship Status Married Nationality Polish German Education Gesamtschule Berger Feld Father Peter Boenisch

Early Life and Education Born in Gliwice, Poland, Sebastian Boenisch moved to Germany with his family in 1988, where his surname was changed from Pniowski to Boenisch. His athletic parents, a handball-playing mother and a football-playing father, fostered his early interest in sports. He attended Gesamtschule Berger Feld and progressed through youth football academies, notably joining Schalke 04 at age sixteen, which laid the groundwork for his professional career.

Notable Relationships Sebastian Boenisch married Tatjana Batinić, the 2006 Miss Austria, in the summer of 2013, after they began dating in late 2009. The couple welcomed a son in 2015, with whom Boenisch shares family life.