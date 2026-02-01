Who Is Doyoung? Kim Dong Young is a South Korean singer, actor, and host, widely recognized as a main vocalist in the prominent K-pop group NCT. He is known for his clear, versatile vocal abilities and engaging stage presence within the global music scene. He first rose to public attention with his debut in NCT U in April 2016, a rotational unit that showcased his vocal prowess early on. This marked his initial step into a flourishing career that quickly garnered a dedicated fanbase.

Full Name Kim Dong Young Gender Male Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $1.5 million Nationality South Korean Education Topyeong High School, Myongji University Graduate School Siblings Gong Myung

Early Life and Education Born in Guri, Gyeonggi, South Korea, Kim Dong Young grew up with his older brother, actor Gong Myung. He cultivated an early passion for singing, competing in local contests before joining SM Entertainment. He attended Topyeong High School, though he later dropped out to pursue his trainee career, eventually passing the High School Graduation Academic Qualification Examination. He furthered his studies at Myongji University Graduate School, focusing on performing arts.

Notable Relationships As of recent years, Doyoung has maintained a private personal life, with no publicly confirmed long-term relationships. Despite rumors arising occasionally, his agency has consistently stated his single status. He has no publicly known children and currently remains unattached, focusing on his expansive career in music and acting.

Career Highlights Doyoung’s solo career reached a milestone with the release of his debut studio album Youth in April 2024, featuring ten tracks that showcase his emotional depth. The album’s title track, “Little Light,” achieved a first-place win on a weekly music television program. Beyond his solo efforts, he has been a pivotal member of several NCT subunits, including NCT U, NCT 127, and NCT DoJaeJung, since his initial debut in 2016. He also expanded his reach into acting, notably starring in the web series Dear X Who Doesn’t Love Me.