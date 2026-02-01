Who Is Giuseppe Rossi? Giuseppe Rossi is an Italian American professional footballer, known for his clinical finishing and technical skill on the field. His dynamic attacking play often turned matches. He gained widespread attention during his exceptional 2010–11 season with Villarreal, where his prolific goalscoring propelled the team to top-tier success in Spain. Fans often nicknamed him “Pepito” Rossi.

Full Name Giuseppe Rossi Gender Male Height 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm) Net Worth $6 million Nationality Italian American Education Clifton High School Father Fernando Rossi Mother Cleonilde Rossi Siblings Tina Rossi Kids A daughter

Early Life and Education Born in Teaneck, New Jersey, Giuseppe Rossi was raised by Italian immigrant parents, Fernando and Cleonilde Rossi. His father, a soccer coach, introduced him to the game early. Rossi played prep soccer at Clifton High School before moving to Italy at age 12 to join Parma’s youth academy. This significant step shaped his future professional career.

Notable Relationships Giuseppe Rossi has maintained a private romantic life throughout his career. Few public relationships have been widely reported in the media. Rossi became a father on December 1, 2020, with the birth of his daughter. Details about the child’s mother remain private.

Career Highlights Giuseppe Rossi’s tenure with Villarreal saw remarkable success, particularly his 2010–11 season where he netted 32 goals across 56 appearances in all competitions. This prolific scoring helped Villarreal finish fourth in La Liga and reach the Europa League semifinals. His international career also earned early acclaim, including the Olympic Golden Boot at the 2008 Summer Olympics for scoring four goals. Rossi represented the Italian national team, collecting seven goals in 30 caps.