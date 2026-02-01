Who Is Heather Morris? Heather Elizabeth Morris is an American actress, dancer, and singer known for her vibrant performance style. Her work often blends comedic timing with impressive choreography. She first gained widespread public attention for her role as Brittany S. Pierce in the popular Fox musical comedy-drama series Glee, where her character’s quirky humor and dance skills quickly made her a fan favorite.

Full Name Heather Elizabeth Morris Gender Female Height 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $4 million Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Education Desert Mountain High School, Arizona State University Father Randolf Bruce Morris Mother Barbara Ann Morris Siblings April Morris, Crystal Morris Kids Elijah Beckwith Hubbell, Owen Bartlett Hubbell

Early Life and Education A talent for dance emerged early in the life of Heather Elizabeth Morris, who was born in Thousand Oaks, California, and raised in Scottsdale, Arizona. Her parents, Randolf Bruce Morris and Barbara Ann Morris, supported her passion for movement, which began at a young age. Morris attended Desert Mountain High School, where she was homecoming queen, before briefly enrolling at Arizona State University; she later moved to Los Angeles to pursue a professional dance career.

Notable Relationships Currently married to Taylor Hubbell, Heather Morris tied the knot with her high school sweetheart in 2015. Their enduring relationship has been a consistent aspect of her personal life. Morris and Hubbell share two sons, Elijah Beckwith Hubbell and Owen Bartlett Hubbell, with whom she maintains a private family life away from the spotlight.

Career Highlights Heather Morris’ breakthrough performance as Brittany S. Pierce on Glee showcased her unique blend of comedic acting and exceptional dance talent. Her character’s musical numbers and witty one-liners resonated deeply with audiences. Before her acting career, Morris honed her skills as a professional dancer, notably performing as a backup dancer for Beyoncé on The Beyoncé Experience world tour. This early work established her strong foundation in live performance.