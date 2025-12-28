Happy birthday to Denzel Washington , Seth Meyers , and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan ! December 28 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 Actor and Director Denzel Washington, 71 Renowned for his commanding screen presence, American actor Denzel Washington has captivated audiences for decades, delivering intense performances that earn critical acclaim. He achieved widespread recognition for his iconic roles and as a successful director and producer, earning multiple Academy Awards for his craft.



Little-known fact: Before pursuing acting, Denzel Washington initially studied biology at Fordham University.

#2 Talk Show Host and Actor Seth Meyers, 52 Known for his sharp political commentary, American comedian and television host Seth Meyers became a prominent voice on late-night television. He famously anchored “Weekend Update” on Saturday Night Live before launching his own acclaimed talk show. Meyers continues to deliver incisive humor and interviews to a dedicated audience.



Little-known fact: Before his Saturday Night Live tenure, Seth Meyers performed with the improv troupe Boom Chicago in Amsterdam alongside his brother Josh.

#3 Actress Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, 24 Energetic and authentic, Canadian actress Maitreyi Ramakrishnan captivated audiences with her breakthrough lead role. She is best known for portraying Devi Vishwakumar in the hit Netflix series Never Have I Ever, a performance that earned widespread critical acclaim. Ramakrishnan also lent her voice to the Pixar film Turning Red.



Little-known fact: She initially deferred her acceptance to York University twice to prioritize her acting career.

#4 Actor Joe Manganiello, 49 An American actor and director, Joe Manganiello first garnered widespread attention as the charismatic werewolf Alcide Herveaux in HBO's True Blood. He further cemented his Hollywood presence with roles in the Magic Mike film franchise and as Deathstroke in the DC Extended Universe.



Little-known fact: Before his acting career, Joe Manganiello made the junior Olympic volleyball team at 16 years old.

#5 Actress Sienna Miller, 44 Known for her vibrant persona and adaptable acting, Sienna Miller is an American-British actress and model. She burst onto the scene with acclaimed roles in films like Layer Cake and Alfie. Miller has since collected numerous accolades, including a Golden Globe nomination for her work in The Girl.



Little-known fact: Before her acting career gained momentum, Sienna Miller modeled for Italian Vogue and posed for the 2003 Pirelli Calendar.

#6 Journalist Gayle King, 71 American broadcast journalist Gayle King gained national recognition as a co-host of CBS Mornings. Known for her empathetic interview style, she also serves as editor-at-large for Oprah Daily.



Little-known fact: She lived in Ankara, Turkey, from ages six to eleven due to her father's work.

#7 Swimmer Adam Peaty, 31 A British competitive swimmer, Adam Peaty has carved out an extraordinary legacy in the sport. He is renowned for his dominance in breaststroke events, securing multiple Olympic gold medals and shattering world records with unparalleled consistency. Peaty’s career highlights include becoming the first male British swimmer to defend an Olympic title.



Little-known fact: As a young boy, Adam Peaty developed an acute fear of water, believing sharks might emerge from the plughole.

#8 Actress Noomi Rapace, 46 Grit, improvisation, and a fearless approach to characters have made Swedish actress Noomi Rapace a favorite among modern film directors. Her transformative role as Lisbeth Salander in the Millennium series garnered international acclaim and a Guldbagge Award. Rapace has continued to anchor major Hollywood productions.



Little-known fact: Before focusing solely on acting, Noomi Rapace was a punk rocker as a teenager with dyed blonde hair and piercings.

#9 Computer Programmer Linus Torvalds, 56 Finnish American software engineer Linus Torvalds is widely recognized as the principal force behind the creation of the Linux operating system. He is also celebrated for developing Git, the distributed version control system. Torvalds' work has profoundly shaped the infrastructure of the internet and modern computing.



Little-known fact: Linus Torvalds was named after both Nobel Prize winner Linus Pauling and the Peanuts cartoon character Linus.

#10 Singer David Archuleta, 35 Gifted with a resonant voice and earnest stage presence, American singer-songwriter David Archuleta captivated millions as the runner-up on American Idol Season 7. He quickly followed this success with his chart-topping debut single "Crush" and has since released several studio albums. Known for his powerful ballads and engaging live performances, Archuleta has built a dedicated global fanbase.



Little-known fact: Before his American Idol fame, David Archuleta won the Junior Vocal Champion title on *Star Search* in 2003 at the age of 12.