Who Is Noomi Rapace? Swedish actress Noomi Rapace has established herself as a formidable talent within the global film industry. Her intense performances often bring complex, resilient characters to life. Rapace first captivated international audiences with her portrayal of Lisbeth Salander in the Swedish Millennium series. This critically acclaimed role launched her into mainstream cinema.

Full Name Noomi Rapace Gender Female Height 5 feet 4 inches (163 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $20 million Nationality Swedish Ethnicity Spanish Swedish Education Skara Skolscen, Södra Latin Father Rogelio Durán Mother Nina Norén Siblings Særún Norén Kids Lev

Early Life and Education Noomi Rapace was born in Hudiksvall, Sweden, to Swedish actress Nina Norén and Spanish flamenco singer Rogelio Durán. She moved to Iceland with her mother and stepfather at age five, where she made her film debut at seven in In the Shadow of the Raven. At fifteen, she left home to enroll in a Stockholm theatre school, later studying at Skara Skolscen from 1998 to 1999. She continued to refine her craft through various theater engagements in Stockholm.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Noomi Rapace’s life, most notably her marriage to Swedish actor Ola Rapace. They were married from 2001 to 2011, jointly adopting the surname Rapace, and she was also in a relationship with Sanny Dahlbeck in 2015. Rapace shares one son, Lev, born in 2003, with Ola Rapace. She is currently single, focusing on her career and personal life.

Career Highlights Noomi Rapace achieved global recognition for her transformative portrayal of Lisbeth Salander in the Swedish Millennium series. This role earned her widespread critical acclaim and numerous awards, including a Guldbagge Award. Following this success, Rapace transitioned to Hollywood, taking on significant roles like Madame Simza Heron in Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows and Dr. Elizabeth Shaw in Ridley Scott’s Prometheus. Her performance in Prometheus further solidified her international appeal. To date, she has garnered multiple accolades, including Bodil and Robert prizes for Daisy Diamond, and nominations for BAFTA and International Emmy Awards, cementing Rapace as a fixture in modern cinema.