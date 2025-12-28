Who Is Gayle King? Gayle King is an American broadcast journalist and television personality, recognized for her insightful interviews and warm, engaging on-screen presence. She has built a distinguished career by fostering genuine connections with subjects across various fields. Her breakout moment arrived with co-hosting CBS This Morning, where her sharp questions and empathetic approach quickly set her apart. The show became a prominent platform for national dialogue, elevating her status significantly.

Full Name Gayle King Gender Female Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $50 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education University of Maryland, College Park Father Emmett Scott King Mother Peggy Tucker King Kids Kirby Bumpus, William Bumpus Jr.

Early Life and Education Gayle King’s early life was shaped by her family’s international moves, as her father, an electrical engineer, was deployed to Ankara, Turkey, where she lived from ages six to eleven. Her parents, Peggy and Emmett King, provided a stable home for their four daughters. Returning to the US, she pursued higher education at the University of Maryland, College Park, earning degrees in psychology and sociology. This academic background laid the groundwork for her keen understanding of human behavior and communication, essential for her future in journalism.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has not defined Gayle King’s public persona, who was married to attorney William G. Bumpus from 1982 to 1993. Their divorce followed King’s discovery of his infidelity. King shares two children, Kirby and William Jr., with Bumpus, with whom she co-parents. She has remained openly single since their split, focusing on her career and family.

Career Highlights Gayle King’s impactful journalism is best exemplified by her role as co-anchor of CBS Mornings, where she consistently delivers probing, compassionate interviews with global figures. She has secured three Emmy Awards for her contributions to broadcast news and programming. Beyond daily news, King extended her media presence by serving as editor-at-large for Oprah Daily since 1999, shaping content for a vast readership. She also hosts “Gayle King in the House” on SiriusXM, maintaining a strong radio connection.