Who Is Adam Peaty? Adam George Peaty is a British competitive swimmer, widely recognized as the most dominant sprint breaststroke swimmer of all time. He consistently delivers groundbreaking performances, pushing the boundaries of his sport. His breakout moment occurred at the 2016 Summer Olympics, where he secured a gold medal in the 100 meter breaststroke, becoming the first British male swimmer in 24 years to achieve this feat. Peaty then defended his title at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, solidifying his unique position.

Full Name Adam George Peaty Gender Male Height 6 feet 3 inches (191 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $4.4 million Nationality British Education Derby College Father Mark Peaty Mother Caroline Peaty Kids George-Anderson Adetola Peaty

Early Life and Education Adam Peaty was born in Uttoxeter, Staffordshire, the youngest of four children to Mark and Caroline Peaty. Despite an early fear of water, he began swimming lessons at four years of age. He later attended St Josephs Catholic Primary School, Painsley Catholic College, and Derby College, where his prodigious talent in the breaststroke discipline was nurtured and developed.

Notable Relationships Adam Peaty recently married Holly Ramsay, daughter of chef Gordon Ramsay, in a high-profile ceremony on December 27, 2025. The couple announced their engagement in September 2024. Peaty shares a son, George-Anderson Adetola Peaty, born in September 2020, with his former partner, Eirianedd Munro, with whom he co-parents.

Career Highlights Adam Peaty has consistently dominated the breaststroke discipline, securing three Olympic gold medals and breaking numerous world records. He famously became the first man to swim under 57 seconds in the 100 meter breaststroke. Beyond his Olympic triumphs, Peaty holds eight World Championship titles and sixteen European Championship golds, frequently setting new benchmarks. His influence extends through ventures like his AP Race brand and various endorsements. To date, Peaty has been recognized as the FINA Best Male Swimming Performance of the Year and a multiple-time European and World Swimmer of the Year.