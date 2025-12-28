Who Is Seth Meyers? Seth Adam Meyers is an American comedian and television host, celebrated for his sharp wit and insightful political commentary. He commands the late-night landscape with a distinctive blend of humor and current events analysis. He gained widespread recognition as the head writer and a prominent cast member on Saturday Night Live. His tenure anchoring the “Weekend Update” segment cemented his status as a comedic voice for a generation.

Full Name Seth Adam Meyers Gender Male Height 5 feet 11 inches (180 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $25 million Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed European Education Manchester High School West, Northwestern University Father Laurence Meyers Jr. Mother Hilary Claire Olson Siblings Josh Meyers Kids Ashe Olson Meyers, Axel Strahl Meyers, Adelaide Ruth Meyers

Early Life and Education Seth Meyers grew up in a household where humor was highly valued, with his French teacher mother, Hilary Claire Olson, and finance father, Laurence Meyers Jr. His younger brother, Josh Meyers, also pursued a career in comedy. He attended Manchester High School West in New Hampshire before graduating from Northwestern University with a degree in film and television production. There, he honed his comedic skills performing with the improv sketch group Mee-Ow Show.

Notable Relationships A long-term arc with attorney Alexi Ashe culminated in marriage for Seth Meyers, after dating for five years. They exchanged vows on September 1, 2013, in a ceremony on Martha’s Vineyard. Meyers and Ashe share three children: sons Ashe Olson Meyers and Axel Strahl Meyers, and daughter Adelaide Ruth Meyers. The couple continues to navigate their careers while raising their family.

Career Highlights Seth Meyers built a career on serial success, first as a writer and anchor on Saturday Night Live. He helmed the influential “Weekend Update” for eight seasons, becoming its longest-serving anchor until 2021. This role showcased his sharp political satire and quick delivery to millions of viewers weekly. Since 2014, he has hosted Late Night with Seth Meyers, carving out a unique space in late-night television. His segments, particularly “A Closer Look,” offer in-depth, comedic analyses of current events, solidifying his role as a prominent political satirist.