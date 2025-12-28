Sienna Miller smiling with long blonde hair and a brown striped top at a blue background event.

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Sienna Miller

Born

December 28, 1981

Died
Birthplace

New York City, New York, US

Age

44 Years Old

Horoscope

Capricorn

Who Is Sienna Miller?

Sienna Rose Diana Miller is an American-British actress and model, recognized for her distinct bohemian style and versatile performances. She effortlessly moves between independent dramas and major studio productions.

Her acting breakthrough arrived in 2004 with impactful roles in the films Layer Cake and Alfie. These roles quickly established her as a prominent figure in the entertainment industry.

Full NameSienna Rose Diana Miller
GenderFemale
Height5 feet 5 inches (165 cm)
Relationship StatusDating Oli Green
Net Worth$18 million
NationalityAmerican, British
EthnicityEuropean American, British
EducationHeathfield School, Ascot; Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute
FatherEdwin Miller
MotherJosephine Miller
SiblingsSavannah Miller, Charles Miller, Stephen Miller, Natasha Corrett
KidsMarlowe Ottoline Layng Sturridge, daughter with Oli Green

Early Life and Education

A focus on family shaped Sienna Miller’s early years, born in New York City before moving to London at 18 months old. Her father, Edwin Miller, was an American banker, and her mother, Josephine Miller, was a British model.

She attended Heathfield School in Ascot, Berkshire, and later honed her craft at the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute in New York City.

Notable Relationships

Currently linked to Oli Green, Sienna Miller has also navigated several high-profile relationships. She was notably engaged to actor Tom Sturridge and previously to Jude Law.

Miller shares her daughter, Marlowe Ottoline Layng Sturridge, with Tom Sturridge and recently welcomed a second daughter with Oli Green.

Career Highlights

Sienna Miller’s career saw a significant breakthrough with her dual roles in the 2004 films Layer Cake and Alfie. These performances launched her into wider public recognition and critical discussion.

Beyond acting, Miller launched a complete fashion label called Twenty8Twelve with her sister, Savannah. This venture showcased her influence in fashion and design.

Signature Quote

“I’m living my dream, and that’s all you can ask for.”

