Who Is Maitreyi Ramakrishnan? Maitreyi Ramakrishnan is a Canadian actress known for her vibrant, authentic performances and sharp comedic timing. Her energetic screen presence effortlessly brings complex, relatable characters to life for a global audience. She burst into the public eye with her breakout leading role as Devi Vishwakumar in the Netflix teen series Never Have I Ever. This critically acclaimed performance resonated widely, garnering over 40 million household views globally in its initial run.

Full Name Maitreyi Ramakrishnan Gender Female Height 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $1.5 million Nationality Canadian Ethnicity Tamil Canadian Education Meadowvale Secondary School, York University Father Ram Selvarajah Mother Kiruthiha Kulendiren Siblings Vishwaa Ramakrishnan

Early Life and Education Family life in Mississauga, Ontario, deeply shaped Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, whose parents, Ram Selvarajah and Kiruthiha Kulendiren, immigrated to Canada as Tamil refugees. This background instilled a strong connection to her Tamil Canadian heritage. She attended Meadowvale Secondary School, where her passion for performing arts first ignited during school drama productions. Ramakrishnan then decided to pursue acting professionally in her final high school year, later deferring acceptance to York University’s theatre program for her career.

Notable Relationships A consistent single status has marked Maitreyi Ramakrishnan’s public personal life, with no well-documented romantic partners. She remains focused on her burgeoning career in the entertainment industry. Ramakrishnan has no children and has not publicly confirmed any ongoing relationships. She maintains a private approach to her personal affairs.

Career Highlights Maitreyi Ramakrishnan’s breakthrough came with her leading role as Devi Vishwakumar in the Netflix teen comedy series Never Have I Ever. This highly popular show, which ran for four seasons, garnered significant critical acclaim and was viewed by over 40 million households globally. Expanding her versatile range, Ramakrishnan also landed notable voice roles, including Priya Mangal in the Pixar animated film Turning Red and Zipp Storm in the My Little Pony franchise. These projects further solidified her standing as a rising star across various entertainment platforms.