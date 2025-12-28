Who Is Joe Manganiello? Joseph Michael Manganiello is an American actor, director, and author, recognized for his commanding presence on screen. His versatility allows him to inhabit diverse characters, from fantasy creatures to comedic figures. His breakout role as the werewolf Alcide Herveaux in HBO’s series True Blood brought him widespread attention and critical acclaim. This performance solidified his status as a captivating performer, earning him significant fan and media recognition.

Full Name Joseph Michael Manganiello Gender Male Height 6 feet 5 inches (196 cm) Relationship Status Engaged to Caitlin O’Connor Net Worth $40 million Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed (Italian, Armenian, Croatian, German, African American) Education Carnegie Mellon University Father Charles Manganiello Mother Susan Manganiello Siblings Nicholas Manganiello

Early Life and Education Growing up in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Joe Manganiello’s family, including his parents Charles and Susan, fostered an early appreciation for sports and performance. He excelled in football, basketball, and volleyball, even making the junior Olympic volleyball team at age 16. After high school at Mt. Lebanon, he attended Carnegie Mellon University, graduating with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in acting. His theatrical training prepared him for a diverse career on both stage and screen.

Notable Relationships Over the past decade, Joe Manganiello’s relationships have frequently drawn public interest. He married actress Sofía Vergara in November 2015, following a whirlwind engagement. The couple announced their divorce in July 2023, which was finalized in April 2024. Manganiello is currently engaged to actress Caitlin O’Connor, with their engagement confirmed in October 2025.

Career Highlights Joe Manganiello’s career breakthrough arrived with his portrayal of the werewolf Alcide Herveaux in the HBO series True Blood. This role, which required extensive physical transformation, secured his status as a fan favorite and earned him a Scream Award for Breakout Performance. He later captivated audiences as Big Dick Richie in the Magic Mike film franchise, showcasing his comedic timing and physique. Beyond acting, Manganiello launched his directorial debut with the 2014 documentary feature La Bare, a film he also produced and financed. He is also a published author, releasing his book Evolution in 2013, and is deeply involved with Dungeons & Dragons, creating characters and contributing to the game’s lore.