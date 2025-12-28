Who Is David Archuleta? David James Archuleta is an American singer and songwriter, celebrated for his powerful pop vocals and earnest stage presence. His musical journey began early, captivating audiences with a distinct vocal style. He first burst into the national spotlight as the runner-up on the seventh season of American Idol, where his heartfelt performances garnered immense public support and millions of votes. The competition launched his career into mainstream success.

Full Name David James Archuleta Gender Male Height 5 feet 5 inches (165 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $1.5 million Nationality American Ethnicity Honduran, Spanish, Danish, Irish, German Education Murray High School Father Jeff Archuleta Mother Guadalupe Mayorga Siblings Claudia Archuleta, Daniel Archuleta, Jazzy Archuleta, Amber Archuleta

Early Life and Education Born in Miami, Florida, David Archuleta’s musical foundation was heavily influenced by his mother, Guadalupe Mayorga, a salsa singer, and his father, Jeff Archuleta, a jazz musician. His family relocated to Sandy, Utah, when he was six, where he began formal schooling and cultivated his singing talent early on. He attended Murray High School and later the Barbizon Modeling and Acting School in Salt Lake City, all while performing in local talent competitions. This early exposure honed his abilities and set the stage for his future in entertainment.

Notable Relationships David Archuleta publicly came out as queer in 2021, and has since openly discussed navigating his sexual identity, particularly after growing up in the Mormon church. He revealed having been engaged to women three times prior to his coming out, noting the challenges in those relationships. As of 2025, Archuleta is not publicly disclosing a specific partner but has shared he primarily dates men while remaining open to dating women, describing himself as being in a “lover boy flirty era.” He departed from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 2022 to align with his personal journey.

Career Highlights David Archuleta’s career launched following his memorable run as runner-up on American Idol in Season 7. His debut single, “Crush,” released shortly after the show, soared to number two on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and sold over two million digital copies. He has since released multiple studio albums, including his self-titled debut, *The Other Side of Down*, and *Postcards in the Sky*, cultivating a loyal fan base across the US and Asia. Archuleta also made his professional musical theater debut as Joseph in *Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat* in 2022. His recent work includes the *Earthly Delights* EP and a finalist appearance as the Macaw on *The Masked Singer*, showcasing his versatility and continued artistic evolution.