Happy birthday to Timothée Chalamet , Olivia Cooke , and Hayley Williams ! December 27 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 Actor Timothée Chalamet, 30 Known for sensitive performances and a distinct style, American and French actor Timothée Chalamet gained early recognition in television before making his mark in film. He garnered an Academy Award nomination for his lead role in Call Me by Your Name, showcasing his remarkable emotional depth. Chalamet continues to balance acclaimed independent features with major blockbuster franchises like Dune.



Little-known fact: Before achieving acting success, Timothée Chalamet briefly performed as a rapper under the name "Lil' Timmy Tim."

#2 Actress Olivia Cooke, 32 Engaging performance and genre versatility have made British actress Olivia Cooke a notable presence in film and television. She is best recognized for her roles as Queen Alicent Hightower in House of the Dragon and Emma Decody in Bates Motel. Cooke is praised for bringing depth to complex characters.



Little-known fact: She once appeared in a One Direction music video, getting a piggyback ride from Harry Styles.

#3 Singer-Songwriter Hayley Williams, 37 Known for her electrifying stage presence and dynamic vocals, American singer-songwriter Hayley Williams co-founded the rock band Paramore. She has led the group through six studio albums, including the Grammy-winning Paramore, and launched a successful solo career. Her powerful lyrics often explore themes of vulnerability and personal struggle.



Little-known fact: Atlantic Records originally wanted to sign her as a solo pop artist before she insisted on forming a band to play pop punk.

#4 Football Player Brock Purdy, 26 An American professional football quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, Brock Purdy rose to prominence from being the final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. He led his team to an NFC Championship appearance and later to Super Bowl LVIII.



Little-known fact: Brock Purdy is one-eighth Armenian, tracing his paternal grandmother's roots to refugees of the Armenian Genocide.

#5 Journalist Savannah Guthrie, 54 A prominent voice in morning television, Savannah Guthrie is an American broadcast journalist and attorney known for her incisive interviews and composed presence. She co-anchors NBC News’ Today, a role she assumed in 2012 after serving as a White House correspondent. Guthrie also balances her demanding career with authoring popular children’s books.



Little-known fact: Savannah Clark Guthrie holds dual citizenship, being both American and Australian due to her birth in Melbourne.

#6 Actor and Singer Vachirawit Chivaaree, 28 Known for his dynamic performances, Thai actor, singer, and entrepreneur Vachirawit Chivaaree rose to international fame through his lead role in 2gether The Series. He has since expanded his career into music and founded his own entertainment agency.



Little-known fact: Vachirawit Chivaaree learned to play several musical instruments, including guitar, bass, and drums, starting at age ten in his uncle's music school.

#7 Singer and Actor Ok Taec-Yeon, 37 Renowned for his dynamic stage presence and compelling acting, South Korean rapper and actor Ok Taec-yeon commands both music and drama screens. Beyond his work with the K-pop group 2PM, he has earned acclaim for roles in series like Vincenzo and Dream High, expanding his global reach.



Little-known fact: He achieved a perfect 990 score on the TOEIC in 2012, showcasing his proficiency in English.

#8 Football Player Nick Chubb, 30 Focused on his powerful running style, American professional football player Nick Chubb has become a premier running back in the NFL. He earned multiple Pro Bowl selections and consistently surpassed 1,000 rushing yards with the Cleveland Browns. Chubb played college football for the Georgia Bulldogs, earning a degree in Agriculture and Applied Economics.



Little-known fact: His family founded Chubbtown, Georgia, a settlement of free blacks that survived the American Civil War.

#9 Wrestler Zelina Vega, 35 A dynamic American professional wrestler and actress, Thea Megan Trinidad Büdgen commands attention in WWE as Zelina Vega. She is best known for her fierce in-ring style, captivating managerial work, and championship wins, including the Queen's Crown tournament. Her passion for wrestling began as a childhood bond with her father, inspiring her path to stardom.



Little-known fact: Her parents' meeting story was adapted into a short animated film titled "Always a Family" by StoryCorps.

#10 Wrestler Claudio Castagnoli, 45 Known for his extraordinary strength and technical prowess, Swiss professional wrestler Claudio Castagnoli has captivated audiences across the globe. He cemented his legacy by winning the inaugural André the Giant Memorial Trophy in WWE and achieving multiple world championships in Ring of Honor. Off-screen, he is fluent in five languages.



Little-known fact: Claudio Castagnoli is fluent in five languages, including Swiss German, English, German, French, and Italian.