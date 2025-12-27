Who Is Ok Taec-yeon? Ok Taec-yeon is a South Korean rapper and actor known for his versatile performances and powerful stage presence. His career spans both successful music as a K-pop idol and impactful dramatic roles. He first gained widespread recognition as a member of the boy band 2PM, whose debut single “10 out of 10” captivated audiences. Later, his acting debut in Cinderella’s Sister solidified his path in television.

Full Name Ok Taec-yeon Gender Male Height 6 feet 1 inch (186 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $4 million Nationality South Korean Ethnicity Korean Education Dankook University, Korea University Graduate School of International Studies Father Ok Kwang Ik Mother Kim Mi-sook Siblings Ok Jihyen

Early Life and Education His older sister, Ok Jihyen, persuaded a young Ok Taec-yeon to audition for JYP Entertainment, marking his first step toward a career in entertainment. Born in Seoul, South Korea, he later emigrated to Boston, Massachusetts, at age ten. He attended Bedford High School, joining the chess club and jazz band. Returning to South Korea, he pursued business administration at Dankook University before continuing at Korea University for graduate studies.

Notable Relationships Ok Taec-yeon recently announced his marriage in 2025 to a non-celebrity girlfriend, whose identity he has kept private. Their relationship was publicly acknowledged in 2020. He has no children with his spouse. The actor remains committed to his career, consistently balancing his public professional life with his privately confirmed personal relationship.

Career Highlights Ok Taec-yeon has anchored several hit television series, including his acclaimed antagonistic turn in Vincenzo and a starring role in the popular Dream High. His music career with 2PM saw multiple chart-topping singles across Asia. Beyond his performance work, Ok launched the character brand OKCAT, featuring merchandise based on his unique drawings. He also co-writes and composes music, contributing to 2PM’s discography and his solo Japanese album, Taecyeon Special: Winter Hitori.