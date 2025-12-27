Ok Taec-yeon: Bio And Career Highlights
Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Ok Taec-yeon
December 27, 1988
Gangnam District, Seoul, South Korea
37 Years Old
Capricorn
Who Is Ok Taec-yeon?
Ok Taec-yeon is a South Korean rapper and actor known for his versatile performances and powerful stage presence. His career spans both successful music as a K-pop idol and impactful dramatic roles.
He first gained widespread recognition as a member of the boy band 2PM, whose debut single “10 out of 10” captivated audiences. Later, his acting debut in Cinderella’s Sister solidified his path in television.
|Full Name
|Ok Taec-yeon
|Gender
|Male
|Height
|6 feet 1 inch (186 cm)
|Relationship Status
|Married
|Net Worth
|$4 million
|Nationality
|South Korean
|Ethnicity
|Korean
|Education
|Dankook University, Korea University Graduate School of International Studies
|Father
|Ok Kwang Ik
|Mother
|Kim Mi-sook
|Siblings
|Ok Jihyen
Early Life and Education
His older sister, Ok Jihyen, persuaded a young Ok Taec-yeon to audition for JYP Entertainment, marking his first step toward a career in entertainment. Born in Seoul, South Korea, he later emigrated to Boston, Massachusetts, at age ten.
He attended Bedford High School, joining the chess club and jazz band. Returning to South Korea, he pursued business administration at Dankook University before continuing at Korea University for graduate studies.
Notable Relationships
Ok Taec-yeon recently announced his marriage in 2025 to a non-celebrity girlfriend, whose identity he has kept private. Their relationship was publicly acknowledged in 2020.
He has no children with his spouse. The actor remains committed to his career, consistently balancing his public professional life with his privately confirmed personal relationship.
Career Highlights
Ok Taec-yeon has anchored several hit television series, including his acclaimed antagonistic turn in Vincenzo and a starring role in the popular Dream High. His music career with 2PM saw multiple chart-topping singles across Asia.
Beyond his performance work, Ok launched the character brand OKCAT, featuring merchandise based on his unique drawings. He also co-writes and composes music, contributing to 2PM’s discography and his solo Japanese album, Taecyeon Special: Winter Hitori.
Signature Quote
“As an actor, I need to convince the audience that the character that I’m playing is real, and the situation that this character is in is also real.”
See Also
Recent Celebrity Birthdays
- Celebrity Birthdays Today, December 26, 2025
- Celebrity Birthdays Today, December 25, 2025
- Celebrity Birthdays Today, December 24, 2025
For more daily birthday lists, explore our Celebrity Birthdays Hub.
0
0