Who Is Zelina Vega? Thea Megan Trinidad Büdgen is an American professional wrestler and actress with a distinctive, high-energy presence in the ring. Known professionally as Zelina Vega, she has earned a reputation for her dynamic performances and sharp character work in WWE. Her breakout moment arrived when she gained widespread recognition as a manager for Andrade “Cien” Almas in NXT, adeptly leading him to an NXT Championship. She quickly demonstrated her ability to elevate talent and became a compelling figure on WWE programming.

Full Name Thea Megan Trinidad Büdgen Gender Female Height 5 feet 1 inch (155 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $2 million Nationality American Ethnicity Puerto Rican American Father Michael Angel Trinidad Mother Monique Ferrer Siblings Timothy Trinidad

Early Life and Education A vibrant New York City childhood shaped Thea Megan Trinidad in Queens, where she developed an early fascination with professional wrestling alongside her father, Michael Angel Trinidad, and younger brother, Timothy. Her parents’ divorce happened when she and her brother were young. She attended local schools, where her interest in the dramatic flair of wrestling deepened, eventually inspiring her to begin formal training at just 17 years old. She trained under various coaches including Javi-Air, Azrieal, and T. J. Perkins.

Notable Relationships Thea Megan Trinidad Büdgen is married to fellow professional wrestler Tom Büdgen, known by his ring name Malakai Black. Their relationship became public in 2018 when they tied the knot. She has no children. To date, her marriage to Büdgen remains her most publicly recognized relationship.

Career Highlights Zelina Vega’s wrestling journey began with significant accomplishments, including a TNA Knockouts Tag Team Championship win with Sarita in Total Nonstop Action Wrestling. She later joined WWE, where she gained prominence as a manager before transitioning into an in-ring competitor. Her influence extends to popular culture, notably portraying fellow wrestler AJ Lee in the film Fighting with My Family and becoming an in-game commentator for “Street Fighter 6.” She also actively engages with fans through professional gaming and high-end cosplay, leveraging endorsements with brands like Crunchyroll. To date, Vega has collected a WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship with Carmella and was the inaugural winner of the Queen’s Crown tournament in 2021, solidifying her status in women’s wrestling.