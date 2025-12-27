Who Is Brock Purdy? Brock Richard Purdy is an American professional football quarterback, known for his poise under pressure and exceptional decision-making on the field. He consistently demonstrates a calm demeanor that belies his relative inexperience, leading the San Francisco 49ers’ dynamic offense. He earned national attention as “Mr. Irrelevant,” the final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, before unexpectedly taking the starting role and leading the 49ers to the NFC Championship Game. His swift rise from underdog to Super Bowl LVIII contender captured the imagination of fans worldwide.

Full Name Brock Richard Purdy Gender Male Height 6 feet 1 inch (185 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $20 million Nationality American Ethnicity American of mixed ethnicity, including Armenian Education Perry High School, Iowa State University Father Shawn Purdy Mother Carrie Purdy Siblings Whittney Purdy, Preston Purdy Kids Millie Joleen Purdy

Early Life and Education A family focus marked Brock Purdy’s early years in Queen Creek, Arizona, where his father, Shawn Purdy, a former Minor League Baseball player, instilled a competitive spirit. He also drew inspiration from his athletic siblings, Whittney and Preston “Chubba” Purdy. His passion for football solidified at Perry High School in Gilbert, Arizona, where he excelled as a quarterback, earning Gatorade Arizona Player of the Year honors. He later attended Iowa State University, becoming the winningest quarterback in program history.

Notable Relationships Currently, Brock Purdy is married to Jenna Brandt, his college sweetheart whom he met while both attended Iowa State University. They made their relationship public in November 2022 and became engaged in July 2023. Purdy and Brandt married in March 2024, and they welcomed their first child, a daughter named Millie Joleen Purdy, in May 2025.

Career Highlights Brock Purdy’s breakthrough piece came with the San Francisco 49ers, transitioning from the last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft to their starting quarterback. He led the team to an NFC Championship appearance in his rookie season and then to Super Bowl LVIII in 2024, securing a division title. Beyond the gridiron, Purdy has expanded his reach through significant endorsement plays, partnering with major brands like Toyota, Alaska Air, Buffalo Wild Wings, and John Deere. His calm, humble leadership has made him a marketable figure in and outside of sports. To date, Purdy has collected a 2023 Pro Bowl selection and was named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team in 2022, cementing his status as a formidable NFL talent.