Who Is Savannah Guthrie? Savannah Clark Guthrie is an American broadcast journalist, celebrated for her poised and incisive interviewing style on national television. Her analytical approach consistently brings clarity to complex issues for millions of viewers. She became a household name when she stepped into the co-anchor role for NBC News’ Today in July 2012. This pivotal moment launched her into the morning news spotlight.

Full Name Savannah Clark Guthrie Gender Female Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $45 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Amphitheater High School, University of Arizona, Georgetown University Law Center Father Charles Guthrie Mother Nancy Guthrie Siblings Annie Guthrie, Camron Guthrie Kids Vale Guthrie Feldman, Charles Max Feldman

Early Life and Education A family focus marked Savannah Clark Guthrie’s early years in Tucson, Arizona, after her family moved from Melbourne, Australia, when she was two years old. Sadly, her father passed away when she was sixteen, a moment that shaped her resilience. Her path to journalism began at the University of Arizona, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts in journalism. Driven by a thirst for knowledge, she then graduated magna cum laude from Georgetown University Law Center.

Notable Relationships Over the past decade, Savannah Clark Guthrie married Michael Feldman in March 2014, following an earlier marriage to BBC News presenter Mark Orchard which ended in 2009. She shares two children, Vale Guthrie Feldman and Charles Max Feldman, with Feldman. They balance co-parenting with their demanding professional lives.

Career Highlights Savannah Clark Guthrie’s primary professional contributions center on her role as co-anchor of NBC News’ Today, a position she has held since July 2012. She has conducted high-profile interviews with presidents and global figures, shaping daily national conversations. Beyond daily news, Guthrie expanded her influence by co-authoring several successful children’s books, including the series Princesses Wear Pants. Her literary ventures highlight a versatile media presence.