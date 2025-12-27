Who Is Hayley Williams? Hayley Nichole Williams is an American singer and songwriter, recognized for her powerful vocals and vibrant stage presence. She effortlessly blends pop-punk energy with introspective lyricism, influencing a generation. She first rose to public attention as the lead vocalist of Paramore, whose 2007 album Riot! became a certified platinum success. Williams is known for her ever-changing, often brightly colored hair.

Full Name Hayley Nichole Williams Gender Female Height 5 feet 2 inches (157 cm) Relationship Status Dating Taylor York Net Worth $14 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Father Joey Williams Mother Cristi Williams

Early Life and Education Growing up in Meridian, Mississippi, Hayley Williams experienced her parents’ divorce at age thirteen. She moved with her mother, Cristi Williams, to Franklin, Tennessee, where a supportive environment helped her navigate early challenges. At her new school in Franklin, she met future Paramore bandmates Josh and Zac Farro, and began vocal lessons with Brett Manning. This period sparked her deep commitment to music, leading to auditions for local bands.

Notable Relationships Hayley Williams is currently in a relationship with Paramore guitarist Taylor York, a romance confirmed in September 2022 after years of speculation. Earlier, Williams was married to Chad Gilbert of New Found Glory. Williams and Gilbert married in 2016, divorcing in 2017. She has no children from this or any other relationship.

Career Highlights Hayley Williams launched her influential career as the lead vocalist of Paramore, delivering hit albums like Riot! and Brand New Eyes. The band’s self-titled 2013 album earned a Grammy for the song “Ain’t It Fun,” showcasing her powerful songwriting. Beyond Paramore, Williams co-founded the vibrant hair dye company Good Dye Young in 2016, reflecting her signature colorful aesthetic. She also released solo albums Petals for Armor and Flowers for Vases / Descansos, exploring personal themes.