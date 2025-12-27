Who Is Vachirawit Chivaaree? Vachirawit Chivaaree is a versatile Thai actor, singer, and entrepreneur known for his captivating screen presence. His multifaceted career has established him as a prominent figure in Asian entertainment and beyond. He first gained widespread attention as Sarawat in the 2020 hit series 2gether The Series, which catapulted him to international stardom. The show’s global popularity led to massive online engagement and a dedicated fan base.

Full Name Vachirawit Chivaaree Gender Male Height 6 feet 0 inches (183 cm) Relationship Status In a relationship Net Worth $2 million Nationality Thai-American Ethnicity Thai American Chinese Education Suankularb Wittayalai School, Triam Udom Suksa School, Bangkok University Father Keerati Chivaaree Mother Yongsinee Chivaaree Siblings Tanachit Chivaaree

Early Life and Education Born in Nakhon Pathom, Thailand, Vachirawit Chivaaree was raised primarily by his maternal relatives after his parents’ divorce. He grew up immersed in music, as his uncle owned a music school, sparking an early interest in instruments. He completed his secondary education at Suankularb Wittayalai School and Triam Udom Suksa School, demonstrating academic prowess in math and science competitions. Chivaaree later earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing from Bangkok University.

Notable Relationships Vachirawit Chivaaree confirmed his relationship with Thai singer and actress Nene Pornnappan in April 2024, after they were seen together in Japan. Their romance quickly garnered significant media attention. Chivaaree has no children and has previously maintained a private stance on his personal life. The confirmation with Pornnappan marks his most publicly acknowledged relationship to date.

Career Highlights Vachirawit Chivaaree anchored the widely popular 2gether The Series in 2020, followed by the lead role of Thyme in the critically acclaimed F4 Thailand: Boys Over Flowers in 2021. Both series achieved massive global viewership and garnered numerous awards. Beyond acting and singing, he launched his eco-friendly clothing brand, ASTRO Stuffs, in 2020. In 2023, Chivaaree established his own artist management agency, Cloud9 Entertainment, aiming to promote Thai talent on an international stage. Chivaaree has collected multiple awards for his work, including “Best Song Drama” for “Kan Goo” at the 12th Nataraja Awards. He also became the first Thai male artist to attend the Met Gala in 2024.