Who Is Olivia Cooke? Olivia Kate Cooke is a British actress celebrated for her nuanced and intense performances. Her roles often delve into complex characters with remarkable emotional depth. She garnered widespread attention as Emma Decody in the thriller series Bates Motel, a performance that showcased her captivating screen presence. Cooke’s ability to imbue her roles with authenticity quickly established her as a rising talent.

Full Name Olivia Kate Cooke Gender Female Height 5 feet 5 inches (166 cm) Relationship Status Dating Ralph Davis Net Worth $3 million Nationality British Ethnicity White Education Royton and Crompton Academy, Oldham Sixth Form College Father John Cooke Mother Lindsay Wilde Siblings Eleanor Cooke

Early Life and Education Olivia Cooke grew up in Oldham, Greater Manchester, raised by her mother after her parents’ divorce; her father was a police officer. She cultivated an early love for acting at the Oldham Theatre Workshop. Cooke later attended Royton and Crompton Academy and studied drama at Oldham Sixth Form College, though she left before completing her A-levels to begin professional acting work. She even auditioned for RADA, making it to the final round.

Notable Relationships Currently, Olivia Cooke is linked to her House of the Dragon co-star Ralph Davis, with their relationship publicly confirmed in summer 2025. They were first spotted together in 2024, sparking initial rumors. Cooke previously dated actors Christopher Abbott and Ben Hardy. She has no children, and her current relationship with Davis remains a notable public connection.

Career Highlights Olivia Cooke has anchored several critically acclaimed projects, notably starring as Alicent Hightower in HBO’s House of the Dragon. Her performance in the series contributed significantly to its global viewership and widespread acclaim. She also delivered a poignant portrayal as Rachel Kushner in the indie hit Me and Earl and the Dying Girl, which garnered numerous accolades and festival awards. Cooke’s diverse filmography also includes the science fiction adventure Ready Player One. Her early work as Emma Decody in Bates Motel established her versatility across genres, from horror to drama, securing her place as a prominent British actress in Hollywood.