Happy birthday to Latto , Meghan Trainor , and Joshua Bassett ! December 22 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 Rapper and Singer Latto, 27 An American rapper and singer-songwriter, Latto, born Alyssa Michelle Stephens, rose to prominence after winning the reality television series The Rap Game in 2016. She is best known for her platinum-certified singles and powerful stage presence, making her a leading voice in hip-hop.



Little-known fact: Before launching her music career, Latto was a competitive drag racer in her youth.

#2 Singer Meghan Trainor, 32 An American singer-songwriter known for her empowering anthems, Meghan Trainor first gained widespread recognition with her 2014 hit single “All About That Bass.” Her music often blends retro-pop and R&B sounds. Trainor also boasts a Grammy Award for Best New Artist and has released several successful albums. She is a prominent television personality, serving as a judge on various talent shows.



Little-known fact: In high school, Meghan Trainor played trumpet in a jazz band and was a substitute cheerleader.

#3 Actor and Singer Joshua Bassett, 25 Known for his magnetic screen presence, American actor and singer Joshua Bassett gained fame as Ricky Bowen in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. He has released multiple extended plays and debuted his album The Golden Years in 2024, showcasing his songwriting talents.



Little-known fact: In January 2021, Joshua Bassett was hospitalized with septic shock and heart failure, and was told he had 12 hours to live.

#4 Rapper and Singer Moonbyul, 33 A South Korean rapper and singer-songwriter, Moonbyul emerged as a dynamic force in K-pop with her impactful contributions to the girl group Mamamoo. She is recognized for her powerful rap delivery and extensive songwriting credits. Beyond group success, Moonbyul has carved out a compelling solo career, releasing albums like Starlit of Muse and hosting her own popular radio show.



Little-known fact: Moonbyul initially auditioned as a vocalist and received vocal training before being advised to switch to rapping for Mamamoo's debut.

#5 Actor Ralph Fiennes, 63 Grit and a formidable presence have defined the career of Ralph Fiennes, a British actor and director known for his powerful, nuanced performances. He gained international acclaim for roles like Amon Göth in Schindler's List and Lord Voldemort in the Harry Potter series. Fiennes also earned a Tony Award for his Broadway portrayal of Hamlet.



Little-known fact: Before pursuing acting, Ralph Fiennes initially studied painting at Chelsea College of Art and Design.

#6 Singer and Actress Vanessa Paradis, 53 Shifting from jazz clubs to global pop stages, French singer and actress Vanessa Paradis quickly attracted critical acclaim. Vanessa Paradis’s film credits, chart-topping albums, and Chanel campaigns reflect an eclectic career.



Little-known fact: At just seven years old, Vanessa Paradis made her television debut on the French talent show L'École des fans.

#7 Singer and Actress Jordin Sparks, 36 American singer and actress Jordin Sparks rose to fame as the youngest winner of American Idol Season 6, captivating audiences with her powerful R&B vocals. Her platinum-selling debut album and Grammy-nominated single “No Air” quickly established her as a prominent voice in pop music. Beyond her chart success, Sparks has ventured into acting on Broadway and in film.



Little-known fact: Before her American Idol win, Jordin Sparks was a plus-size model for the clothing brand Torrid.

#8 Tennis Player Casper Ruud, 27 Norwegian professional tennis player Casper Ruud rose to prominence with his powerful baseline game and consistent clay court performances. He is best known for reaching three Grand Slam finals and securing his first ATP Masters 1000 title at the 2025 Madrid Open.



Little-known fact: Few know that Casper Ruud's home club, Snarøya Tennis Club, is where he first picked up a racket at age four.

#9 Politician Ted Cruz, 55 An American politician and attorney, Rafael Edward Cruz is best known as the junior US Senator for Texas, a position he has held since 2013. He rose to prominence with his conservative views and sharp debating skills, having also served as the Solicitor General of Texas.



Cruz's educational journey includes degrees from Princeton University and Harvard Law School, and he continues to be a vocal figure in national political discourse.



Little-known fact: During his time at Princeton University, Rafael Edward Cruz was an accomplished debater, winning the top speaker award at both the 1992 US National Debating Championship and the 1992 North American Debating Championship.

