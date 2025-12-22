Who Is Latto? Alyssa Michelle Stephens is an American rapper and singer known for her confident delivery and bold lyrical style. She injects Southern flair into her trap and pop rap sound. She first gained wide public attention as the winner of The Rap Game in 2016. Her 2019 single “Bitch from da Souf” helped launch her into mainstream success.

Full Name Alyssa Michelle Stephens Gender Female Height 5 feet 6 inches (167.5 cm) Relationship Status Dating 21 Savage Net Worth $2 million Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed (Black and White) Education Lovejoy High School Father Shayne Stephens Mother Misti Pitts Siblings Brooklyn Nikole

Early Life and Education Born in Columbus, Ohio, Alyssa Michelle Stephens later moved to Atlanta, Georgia, where she spent much of her childhood. Her parents, Misti Pitts and Shayne Stephens, fostered her early interest in music. She attended Lovejoy High School in Hampton, Georgia, and began writing rap songs at age ten. Stephens even participated in drag racing before focusing fully on her music career.

Notable Relationships In late 2025, Alyssa Michelle Stephens, known as Latto, officially confirmed her long-rumored relationship with Grammy-winning rapper 21 Savage, referring to him as her “husband.” The couple had maintained privacy about their romance for several years, with speculation swirling since December 2020. She has no children.

Career Highlights Latto’s career includes significant chart success with her solo work, notably the 2021 single “Big Energy.” This track soared to number three on the Billboard Hot 100 and achieved triple platinum certification, becoming a defining hit. She also launched her foundation, Win Some Give Some, which supports her community with annual events like “Christmas In Clayco.” Latto regularly uses her platform to advocate for women’s rights and racial equity. To date, she has collected multiple accolades, including the 2023 BET Award for Best Female Hip Hop Artist and was recognized as Variety’s “Breakthrough Artist” of 2022.