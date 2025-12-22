Latto: Bio And Career Highlights
Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Latto
December 22, 1998
Columbus, Ohio, US
27 Years Old
Capricorn
Who Is Latto?
Alyssa Michelle Stephens is an American rapper and singer known for her confident delivery and bold lyrical style. She injects Southern flair into her trap and pop rap sound.
She first gained wide public attention as the winner of The Rap Game in 2016. Her 2019 single “Bitch from da Souf” helped launch her into mainstream success.
|Full Name
|Alyssa Michelle Stephens
|Gender
|Female
|Height
|5 feet 6 inches (167.5 cm)
|Relationship Status
|Dating 21 Savage
|Net Worth
|$2 million
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Mixed (Black and White)
|Education
|Lovejoy High School
|Father
|Shayne Stephens
|Mother
|Misti Pitts
|Siblings
|Brooklyn Nikole
Early Life and Education
Born in Columbus, Ohio, Alyssa Michelle Stephens later moved to Atlanta, Georgia, where she spent much of her childhood. Her parents, Misti Pitts and Shayne Stephens, fostered her early interest in music.
She attended Lovejoy High School in Hampton, Georgia, and began writing rap songs at age ten. Stephens even participated in drag racing before focusing fully on her music career.
Notable Relationships
In late 2025, Alyssa Michelle Stephens, known as Latto, officially confirmed her long-rumored relationship with Grammy-winning rapper 21 Savage, referring to him as her “husband.”
The couple had maintained privacy about their romance for several years, with speculation swirling since December 2020. She has no children.
Career Highlights
Latto’s career includes significant chart success with her solo work, notably the 2021 single “Big Energy.” This track soared to number three on the Billboard Hot 100 and achieved triple platinum certification, becoming a defining hit.
She also launched her foundation, Win Some Give Some, which supports her community with annual events like “Christmas In Clayco.” Latto regularly uses her platform to advocate for women’s rights and racial equity.
To date, she has collected multiple accolades, including the 2023 BET Award for Best Female Hip Hop Artist and was recognized as Variety’s “Breakthrough Artist” of 2022.
Signature Quote
“Pray but work hard at the same time. You gotta get up, especially in a world like this.”
See Also
Recent Celebrity Birthdays
- Celebrity Birthdays Today, December 21, 2025
- Celebrity Birthdays Today, December 20, 2025
- Celebrity Birthdays Today, December 19, 2025
For more daily birthday lists, explore our Celebrity Birthdays Hub.
0
0