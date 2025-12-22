Jordin Sparks smiling at an event, showcasing her braided hairstyle and wearing a patterned outfit and earrings.

Jordin Sparks

Born

December 22, 1989

Birthplace

Phoenix, Arizona, US

Age

36 Years Old

Horoscope

Capricorn

Who Is Jordin Sparks?

Jordin Brianna Sparks is an American singer and actress, recognized for her powerful vocals and engaging stage presence. Her dynamic performances blend pop and R&B, captivating audiences worldwide.

She rose to national prominence after winning American Idol Season 6 at just seventeen years old, becoming the show’s youngest victor. Her self-titled debut album quickly achieved platinum status.

Full NameJordin Brianna Sparks
GenderFemale
Height5 feet 10 inches (178 cm)
Relationship StatusMarried to Dana Isaiah
Net Worth$8 million
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityMultiracial
EducationNorthwest Community Christian School, Sandra Day O’Connor High School
FatherPhillippi Sparks
MotherJodi Wiedmann Sparks
SiblingsPhillippi PJ Sparks Jr.
KidsDana Isaiah Thomas Jr.

Early Life and Education

Jordin Sparks was born in Phoenix, Arizona, to Jodi Wiedmann Sparks and former NFL player Phillippi Sparks. Her family, including younger brother Phillippi “PJ” Sparks Jr., fostered her early interest in music.

By her early teens, Sparks actively participated in various talent competitions, attending Northwest Community Christian School and later being homeschooled to focus on her burgeoning singing career.

Notable Relationships

Jordin Sparks’ personal life has been marked by her marriage to fitness model Dana Isaiah, whom she wed in Hawaii in July 2017. She was previously linked to fellow singer Jason Derulo.

Sparks shares one son, Dana Isaiah Thomas Jr., with her husband, embracing motherhood while maintaining her career.

Career Highlights

Jordin Sparks burst onto the music scene by winning American Idol Season 6, a victory that launched her career at just seventeen years old. Her self-titled debut album sold over two million copies worldwide.

Beyond music, Sparks has expanded her reach by collaborating with Avon for their teen beauty line and launching her own fragrance collection, demonstrating her entrepreneurial spirit.

To date, she has collected an American Music Award, a BET Award, and a People’s Choice Award, cementing Sparks as a fixture in pop and R&B music.

Signature Quote

“I definitely recognize that I have a God-given talent.”

