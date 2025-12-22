Who Is Jordin Sparks? Jordin Brianna Sparks is an American singer and actress, recognized for her powerful vocals and engaging stage presence. Her dynamic performances blend pop and R&B, captivating audiences worldwide. She rose to national prominence after winning American Idol Season 6 at just seventeen years old, becoming the show’s youngest victor. Her self-titled debut album quickly achieved platinum status.

Full Name Jordin Brianna Sparks Gender Female Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status Married to Dana Isaiah Net Worth $8 million Nationality American Ethnicity Multiracial Education Northwest Community Christian School, Sandra Day O’Connor High School Father Phillippi Sparks Mother Jodi Wiedmann Sparks Siblings Phillippi PJ Sparks Jr. Kids Dana Isaiah Thomas Jr.

Early Life and Education Jordin Sparks was born in Phoenix, Arizona, to Jodi Wiedmann Sparks and former NFL player Phillippi Sparks. Her family, including younger brother Phillippi “PJ” Sparks Jr., fostered her early interest in music. By her early teens, Sparks actively participated in various talent competitions, attending Northwest Community Christian School and later being homeschooled to focus on her burgeoning singing career.

Notable Relationships Jordin Sparks’ personal life has been marked by her marriage to fitness model Dana Isaiah, whom she wed in Hawaii in July 2017. She was previously linked to fellow singer Jason Derulo. Sparks shares one son, Dana Isaiah Thomas Jr., with her husband, embracing motherhood while maintaining her career.

Career Highlights Jordin Sparks burst onto the music scene by winning American Idol Season 6, a victory that launched her career at just seventeen years old. Her self-titled debut album sold over two million copies worldwide. Beyond music, Sparks has expanded her reach by collaborating with Avon for their teen beauty line and launching her own fragrance collection, demonstrating her entrepreneurial spirit. To date, she has collected an American Music Award, a BET Award, and a People’s Choice Award, cementing Sparks as a fixture in pop and R&B music.