Who Is Diane Sawyer? Lila Diane Sawyer is an American television journalist known for her incisive interviews and anchoring major news programs. Her distinguished career spans decades across top networks. She first gained national attention as the first woman correspondent on 60 Minutes, solidifying her reputation for groundbreaking reporting. Sawyer has since shaped how Americans receive daily news.

Full Name Lila Diane Sawyer Gender Female Height 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm) Relationship Status Widowed Net Worth $80 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Wellesley College, Seneca High School Father Erbon Powers Sawyer Mother Jean W. Dunagan Siblings Linda Sawyer

Early Life and Education Born in Glasgow, Kentucky, Lila Diane Sawyer moved to Louisville shortly after her birth, where her father, Erbon Powers “Tom” Sawyer, served as a county judge. Her mother, Jean W. Dunagan, was an elementary school teacher. Sawyer attended Seneca High School and later graduated from Wellesley College with an English degree. She briefly pursued law at the University of Louisville before transitioning into broadcast journalism.

Notable Relationships A long-term arc defined Lila Diane Sawyer’s notable relationship with film director Mike Nichols, whom she married in April 1988. Their bond was a prominent fixture in media circles until his passing in 2014. Sawyer had no children with Nichols and has remained unmarried since his death. Her public life has focused primarily on her esteemed journalism career.