Diane Sawyer: Bio And Career Highlights
Diane Sawyer
December 22, 1945
Glasgow, Kentucky, US
80 Years Old
Capricorn
Who Is Diane Sawyer?
Lila Diane Sawyer is an American television journalist known for her incisive interviews and anchoring major news programs. Her distinguished career spans decades across top networks.
She first gained national attention as the first woman correspondent on 60 Minutes, solidifying her reputation for groundbreaking reporting. Sawyer has since shaped how Americans receive daily news.
|Full Name
|Lila Diane Sawyer
|Gender
|Female
|Height
|5 feet 9 inches (175 cm)
|Relationship Status
|Widowed
|Net Worth
|$80 million
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|White
|Education
|Wellesley College, Seneca High School
|Father
|Erbon Powers Sawyer
|Mother
|Jean W. Dunagan
|Siblings
|Linda Sawyer
Early Life and Education
Born in Glasgow, Kentucky, Lila Diane Sawyer moved to Louisville shortly after her birth, where her father, Erbon Powers “Tom” Sawyer, served as a county judge. Her mother, Jean W. Dunagan, was an elementary school teacher.
Sawyer attended Seneca High School and later graduated from Wellesley College with an English degree. She briefly pursued law at the University of Louisville before transitioning into broadcast journalism.
Notable Relationships
A long-term arc defined Lila Diane Sawyer’s notable relationship with film director Mike Nichols, whom she married in April 1988. Their bond was a prominent fixture in media circles until his passing in 2014.
Sawyer had no children with Nichols and has remained unmarried since his death. Her public life has focused primarily on her esteemed journalism career.
Career Highlights
As a trailblazing American television journalist, Lila Diane Sawyer anchored ABC World News Tonight and co-anchored Good Morning America, reaching millions of viewers daily. Her authoritative presence and probing interviews became hallmarks of network news.
Sawyer also made history as the first woman correspondent on CBS’s 60 Minutes, where she delivered impactful investigative reports. She later steered Primetime Live and 20/20, further cementing her legacy in long-form journalism.
