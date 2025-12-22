Who Is Vanessa Paradis? Vanessa Paradis is a French singer, model, and actress known for her distinct voice and timeless appeal. Her career spans music, film, and fashion with consistent success. Her breakout moment came at 14 with the international success of her single “Joe le taxi” in 1987. The song topped charts and quickly made her a global pop sensation.

Full Name Vanessa Chantal Paradis Gender Female Height 5 feet 2 inches (160 cm) Relationship Status Married Samuel Benchetrit Net Worth $100 million Nationality French Ethnicity White Education Lycée Marcelin-Berthelot, Lycée Pablo-Picasso Father André Paradis Mother Corinne Paradis Siblings Alysson Paradis Kids Lily-Rose Depp, John Christopher Depp III

Early Life and Education Born in Saint-Maur-des-Fossés, France, Vanessa Paradis grew up in a creative household with her interior designer parents, André and Corinne Paradis. Her uncle, a record producer, fostered her early interest in music and performance. Paradis attended Collège Pierre-et-Marie-Curie and later Lycée Marcelin-Berthelot and Lycée Pablo-Picasso, though she left high school at 16 to fully pursue her burgeoning music career.

Notable Relationships A long-term arc of high-profile relationships marks Vanessa Paradis’s personal life. She is currently married to French film director Samuel Benchetrit, with whom she tied the knot in 2018. Previously, she had a 14-year relationship with American actor Johnny Depp, sharing two children: Lily-Rose Depp and John Christopher Depp III.

Career Highlights Vanessa Paradis launched her musical career with the international hit single “Joe le taxi” in 1987, which became a number one success in France. She followed this with acclaimed albums like Variations sur le même t’aime and Divinidylle, earning multiple Victoires de la Musique awards. Beyond music, Paradis built a significant acting portfolio, notably winning a César Award for Most Promising Actress for Noce Blanche and a Genie Award for Best Actress for her role in Café de Flore. She also maintains a long-standing partnership as a spokesmodel for Chanel, beginning in 1991.