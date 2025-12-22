Who Is Ted Cruz? Rafael Edward Cruz is an American politician and attorney, recognized for his conservative principles and incisive debating style. He has carved a prominent career in US politics, representing Texas with a distinct, unyielding approach. Cruz rose to national prominence with his election to the US Senate in 2012, becoming the first Hispanic American to serve Texas in the chamber. His strong conservative stances and vocal opposition to the Affordable Care Act quickly garnered widespread attention.

Full Name Rafael Edward Cruz Gender Male Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status Married to Heidi Nelson Net Worth $10.9 million Nationality American Ethnicity Cuban American, Irish, Italian Education Second Baptist High School, Princeton University, Harvard Law School Father Rafael Bienvenido Cruz Mother Eleanor Elizabeth Wilson Siblings Miriam Ceferina Cruz, Roxana Lourdes Cruz Kids Caroline Camille Cruz, Catherine Christiane Cruz

Early Life and Education Born and raised in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, Rafael Edward Cruz moved to Houston, Texas, at age four with his parents, Eleanor and Rafael Cruz. His Cuban-born father, Rafael, fled to the US with just $100 sewn into his underwear, while his mother, Eleanor, was a pioneering computer programmer. He attended Second Baptist High School, graduating as valedictorian, before pursuing public policy at Princeton University, where he became an award-winning debater. Cruz then earned his Juris Doctor from Harvard Law School, graduating magna cum laude.

Notable Relationships Currently married to Heidi Nelson, Rafael Edward Cruz met his wife while they both worked on George W. Bush’s 2000 presidential campaign policy team. Their long-standing marriage has been a consistent aspect of his public life. The couple shares two daughters, Caroline Camille Cruz and Catherine Christiane Cruz. Cruz frequently mentions his family in public appearances, highlighting their importance in his life.

Career Highlights Rafael Edward Cruz’s political career is anchored by his tenure as the US Senator for Texas, a role he has held since 2013. In the Senate, he has championed conservative positions on economic and social policy, and since 2025, he has chaired the Senate Commerce Committee. Before his Senate service, Cruz gained national recognition as the Solicitor General of Texas from 2003 to 2008. In this capacity, he argued nine cases before the US Supreme Court, solidifying his reputation as a fiercely effective litigator.