Who Is Casper Ruud? Norwegian professional tennis player Casper Ruud is renowned for his consistent baseline game and exceptional clay court prowess, making him a formidable opponent on the ATP Tour. His powerful forehand and composed style of play have consistently placed him among the sport’s elite, solidifying his status as Norway’s highest-ranked male player in history. Ruud first gained widespread recognition by reaching the 2022 French Open final, where he challenged his idol Rafael Nadal on the famed red clay. This landmark performance, followed by two more Grand Slam finals, propelled him into the global spotlight and established him as a serious contender.

Full Name Casper Ruud Gender Male Height 6 feet 0 inches (183 cm) Relationship Status Engaged to Maria Galligani Net Worth $26.1 million Nationality Norwegian Ethnicity Norwegian Father Christian Ruud Mother Lele Ruud Siblings Caroline Ruud, Charlotte Ruud

Early Life and Education Born in Oslo, Norway, Casper Ruud inherited a strong tennis lineage from his father, Christian Ruud, a former professional player. He was introduced to the sport at age four, picking up a racket at the local Snarøya Tennis Club, where his natural talent quickly became evident. While formal schooling was part of his youth, tennis was always the main focus for Ruud. His formative years included training with his father as coach, a crucial foundation for his later professional success on the ATP Tour.

Notable Relationships Currently engaged to Maria Galligani, Casper Ruud and his fiancée announced their engagement in November 2024, continuing a relationship that began in 2018. Their enduring partnership has been a supportive presence in the Norwegian player’s career. Casper Ruud has no children reported in public records. His confirmed relationship with Galligani remains his most notable association, with the couple residing together in Snarøya, Norway.

Career Highlights As a dominant force on clay courts, Casper Ruud has secured 14 ATP singles titles throughout his career, with a remarkable 12 of those victories achieved on his preferred surface. His consistent performance propelled him to a career-high ranking of world number two on the ATP Tour. Beyond his numerous titles, Ruud made history by reaching three Grand Slam finals and winning his first ATP Masters 1000 event at the 2025 Madrid Open. These accomplishments highlight his versatile skill and increasing presence in global tennis.