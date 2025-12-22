Who Is Joshua Bassett? Joshua Taylor Bassett is an American actor and singer, recognized for his authentic performances and emotional depth in pop rock music. He has cultivated a devoted fanbase through his expressive artistry. His breakout role as Ricky Bowen in the Disney+ series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series quickly cemented his status as a teen idol. This launched him into global recognition.

Full Name Joshua Taylor Bassett Gender Male Height 5 feet 11 inches (180 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $1.5 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Homeschooled, Palomar College Father Taylor Bassett Mother Laura Bassett Siblings Ashley Bassett, Alison Bassett, Winter Bassett, Hannah Bassett, Claire Bassett

Early Life and Education Growing up in Oceanside, California, Joshua Bassett was homeschooled and surrounded by a family deeply involved in music and theater, including his professional pianist father, Taylor. He has five sisters. His introduction to musical theater at age eight in a community production sparked a passion for performing, leading him to star in over 30 local musicals. He later attended Palomar College.

Notable Relationships During his time on High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Joshua Bassett was notably linked to co-star Olivia Rodrigo, a relationship that garnered significant media attention and fan speculation. He was also rumored to have dated Sabrina Carpenter. Bassett is not reported to have any children. As of recent reports, he appears to be single, having not publicly confirmed a new partner since earlier relationships.

Career Highlights Joshua Bassett gained widespread recognition for his starring role as Ricky Bowen in the Disney+ series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, which captivated global audiences and ran from 2019 to 2023. He also contributed original songs to the show’s popular soundtracks. Beyond acting, Bassett signed with Warner Records in 2020, releasing several extended plays. His debut album, The Golden Years, launched in July 2024, followed by a world tour, marking his expansion as a recording artist. He received a Children’s and Family Emmy Award in 2023 for his work on the series, cementing Bassett’s versatility in music and television.