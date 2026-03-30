Happy birthday to Celine Dion , Eric Clapton , and Warren Beatty ! March 30 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 Canadian Singer-Songwriter Celine Dion, 58 With a voice of unparalleled power and emotion, Canadian singer Celine Dion has captivated audiences worldwide for over four decades. Her chart-topping albums like Falling into You and numerous sold-out residencies in Las Vegas solidified her global superstar status. She is celebrated for her impactful ballads and philanthropic efforts.



Little-known fact: Celine Dion was named after the song “Céline” by French singer Hugues Aufray, released two years before her birth.

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#2 English Guitarist and Singer-Songwriter Eric Clapton, 81 English guitarist, singer, and songwriter Eric Clapton is revered for his influential blues-rock style and innovative guitar techniques. His career spans iconic bands like Cream and The Yardbirds, alongside a prolific solo journey featuring hits like “Layla” and the Grammy-winning “Tears in Heaven.”



Little-known fact: He was raised by his grandparents, believing his mother was his older sister until age nine.

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#3 American Actor, Director, Producer, and Screenwriter Warren Beatty, 89 An American actor and filmmaker, Warren Beatty is renowned for his extensive career, earning multiple Academy Award nominations. He is celebrated for both his on-screen performances and his significant work behind the camera as a director and producer.



Beyond his cinematic achievements, Beatty has actively engaged in political advocacy.



Little-known fact: Warren Beatty turned down ten football scholarships to pursue his passion for acting.

#4 American Singer-Songwriter and Guitarist Tracy Chapman, 62 Recognized for her distinctive deep alto voice and powerful storytelling, American singer-songwriter Tracy Chapman emerged as a significant artist in the late 1980s. Her debut album earned multiple Grammy Awards, and she remains celebrated for her socially conscious lyrics.



Little-known fact: She was once inspired to play guitar by the television show Hee Haw.

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#5 American Singer-Songwriter and Pianist Norah Jones, 47 Recognized for her distinctive, soulful voice, American singer-songwriter Norah Jones captivated audiences with her genre-blending sound. Jones achieved global fame with her debut album Come Away with Me, earning five Grammy Awards and selling over 27 million copies. Beyond her solo work, she has explored acting and collaborated across diverse musical styles.



Little-known fact: Before her piano fame, Norah Jones briefly played the alto saxophone in junior high school.

#6 American Actor and Television Personality Mark Consuelos, 55 An American actor and talk show host, Mark Consuelos became widely known for his role as Mateo Santos on the soap opera All My Children. He later garnered critical attention for portraying Hiram Lodge on The CW's Riverdale. Consuelos currently co-hosts Live with Kelly and Mark, winning a Daytime Emmy Award for his work in 2024.



Little-known fact: Before his acting breakthrough, Mark Consuelos worked as a dancer with the Suncoast Calendar Men, using the stage name “Meat.”

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#7 English Journalist and Talk Show Host Piers Morgan, 61 Known for his provocative style, British broadcaster and journalist Piers Morgan gained prominence as a tabloid newspaper editor before transitioning to television. He has hosted shows on CNN and ITV, along with judging popular talent competitions. His candid opinions often spark global debate.



Little-known fact: After leaving school, Piers Morgan worked for Lloyd's of London for nine months before pursuing journalism.

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#8 American Country Music Singer and Songwriter Thomas Rhett, 36 An American country singer-songwriter, Thomas Rhett is recognized for his soulful vocals and a string of chart-topping hits that blend traditional country with pop. He has earned numerous accolades, including multiple Academy of Country Music Awards. His heartfelt songs often reflect his family life, resonating with a wide audience.



Little-known fact: In high school, Thomas Rhett was the drummer in a punk-rock band named The High Heeled Flip Flops, with members who dyed their hair black.

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#9 American Rapper Nf, 35 Renowned for his raw and emotionally authentic tracks, American rapper NF, born Nathan John Feuerstein, has received two consecutive number one albums on the Billboard 200. His introspective lyrics often explore mental health, connecting deeply with a global fanbase.



Little-known fact: Before his music career, Nathan John Feuerstein worked as an electrician to support himself.