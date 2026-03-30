Who Is Tracy Chapman? Tracy Chapman is an American singer-songwriter, recognized for her deeply expressive alto voice and folk-rock style. Her poignant lyrics often explore social and political themes with a rare intensity. She burst into the public eye in 1988 with her debut album Tracy Chapman, which quickly sold millions. Her iconic performance of “Fast Car” at the Nelson Mandela 70th Birthday Tribute concert cemented her global appeal.

Full Name Tracy Chapman Gender Female Height 5 feet 5 inches (161 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $6 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education Wooster School, Tufts University Father George Chapman Mother Hazel Chapman Siblings Aneta Chapman

Early Life and Education Born in Cleveland, Ohio, Tracy Chapman was raised by her mother, Hazel, after her parents divorced when she was four years old. Her mother encouraged her early interest in music, providing a ukulele at age three. Chapman received a scholarship to attend Wooster School in Connecticut, an Episcopal preparatory high school. She later majored in anthropology at Tufts University, where she began performing her original songs in local coffeehouses.

Notable Relationships Tracy Chapman maintains a strict separation between her public and personal life, rarely discussing romantic relationships. Writer Alice Walker stated they were in a relationship during the mid-1990s. Chapman has never married and no public record indicates she has children. She has consistently chosen to keep details of her private life out of the media spotlight.

Career Highlights Tracy Chapman’s self-titled debut album, released in 1988, became a worldwide commercial success, selling millions of copies. The album featured the global hit single “Fast Car” and secured her three Grammy Awards. Her 1995 album, New Beginning, brought further acclaim and the Grammy-winning single “Give Me One Reason.” Beyond music, Chapman is a dedicated activist, supporting human rights and anti-apartheid movements.